 
 

Solar Storms Remove Electrons From Atmosphere Of Earth

Posted: Mar 4 2017, 3:04am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Solar Storms Remove Electrons From Atmosphere of Earth
ESA
  • Solar storms trigger surprising phenomena close to Earth
 

Solar storms send clouds of particles to Earth

DTU’s research suggests that sun’s surface eruption sends particles on earth and also destroys electrons. The research helps us understand sun storms, navigation and communication around Arctic.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News Nintendo Switch Giveaway!

Sun’s eruptions send particles to earth that are electrically charged; creating storms that may trigger aurora lights across arctic. These solar storms also affect navigation and communication systems at heights so they need to be researched.

The research was conducted by DTU Space, university of Brunswick, and NASA Jet Propulsion Library, and University of Illinois.

During storms heavy clouds of particles are sent to earth’s atmosphere, 80 km above earth. The event happens at high latitudes and occurs due to magnetic fields that happen due to eruption on sun’s surface. The phenomenon is not new, but it destroys electrons and that a new discovery.

The research team had many measurements from solar storms over Arctic in 2014, and found that electrons were removed from over 500 to 1000km, said Professor PerHøeg from DTU Space.

The research results were published in the scientific journal Radio Science, and it will help scientists understand solar storm. Though, the discovery is small, but researchers are trying to find how it happens.

The magnetic field undergoes several changes due to solar winds, creating high burst. Sun’s eruption is called CME in which hot plasma and gases are created as particles, electrons, and magnetic fields move towards earth, said Per Høeg.

The research does not end here, instead it can be used for further experiments and the theoretical part will help understand the phenomenon, said Tibor Durgonics, PhD student at DTU Space and main author of this research article.

“There are two aspects of this research. It can both be used for a number of practical purposes, and then there is a theoretical part which is about achieving a better basic understanding of these phenomena,” said Tibor.

“Our work can contribute to making navigation more reliable during ionospheric storms in the Arctic region. Our new research has enabled us to identify a number of critical factors that affect the quality of satellite-based navigation, and to assess the probability of when these factors may occur. At a more theoretical level, we have found out that during solar storms, electrons are removed in the ionosphere, which is the opposite of what you intuitively would expect.”

Solar storms understanding is very important, because satellite signals are essential for society and solar storms hinder GPS satellites and their signals, damaging the radio communications and power failure also happens.

DTU Space is also busy in several other researches under ESA and the EU’s Horizon 2020 program.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

This is World&#039;s First Smart Condom to Track Your Saxual Performance

This is World's First Smart Condom to Track Your Saxual Performance

50 minutes ago

A Cosmic Jellyfish Spotted by NOAA

A Cosmic Jellyfish Spotted by NOAA

1 hour ago

Scientists Size Up Bingham Canyon Landslide

Scientists Size Up Bingham Canyon Landslide

3 hours ago

NASA to send new Advanced Plant Habitat to ISS

NASA to send new Advanced Plant Habitat to ISS

5 hours ago

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

43 minutes ago

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

New Porsche Panamera is a Sports Car Among Luxury Sedans

New Porsche Panamera is a Sports Car Among Luxury Sedans

2 hours ago

How and Why Do So Many Toys Get Hacked?

How and Why Do So Many Toys Get Hacked?

8 hours ago

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

Fitbit leads wearables market growth in Q4

9 hours ago, 5:23pm CST

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Spyker C8 Preliator Spyder Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

13 hours ago, 1:51pm CST

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

Volkswagen Emissions Will Cause 1200 Early Deaths in Europe

13 hours ago, 1:40pm CST

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

Geneva Motor Show 2017: What to Expect

13 hours ago, 1:28pm CST

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

13 hours ago, 1:20pm CST

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham

FOX Casts Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Al Ghul in Gotham

14 hours ago, 1:03pm CST

Amazon&#039;s Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Plans to Ship Packages to the Moon

14 hours ago, 12:56pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

This is World&#039;s First Smart Condom to Track Your Saxual Performance

This is World's First Smart Condom to Track Your Saxual Performance

50 minutes ago

A Cosmic Jellyfish Spotted by NOAA

A Cosmic Jellyfish Spotted by NOAA

1 hour ago

Scientists Size Up Bingham Canyon Landslide

Scientists Size Up Bingham Canyon Landslide

3 hours ago

NASA to send new Advanced Plant Habitat to ISS

NASA to send new Advanced Plant Habitat to ISS

5 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

Rolls-Royce SRH is its Smallest Car Ever

43 minutes ago

This is World&#039;s First Smart Condom to Track Your Saxual Performance

This is World's First Smart Condom to Track Your Saxual Performance

50 minutes ago

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

New INFINITI Q50 Sports Sedan to Make its Global Debut at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

A Cosmic Jellyfish Spotted by NOAA

A Cosmic Jellyfish Spotted by NOAA

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook