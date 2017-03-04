 
 

Western US Smog Is Causing Pollution In Asia

Posted: Mar 4 2017

 

It has been found that heavily polluted air in Asia ends up as a thick haze of smog in the Western United States.

While the US is bringing down its pollution levels, the same thing cannot be said about Asia. The smog in the western regions of the US are rising due to the air pollution that is extant in parts of Asia.

This polluted air travels slowly but steadily over the Pacific Ocean towards the US. A more comprehensive and international model of pollution needs to be made since not all pollutants are released on a local level. Often they may come from other countries and regions. 

Take the air pollution in Asia which contributes to US ozone concentration by a whopping 65%. Both China and India remain the ultimate polluters.

They are nations whose economies are expanding at a brisk pace. While progress is being made in the quality of life of the citizens of these countries, the concomitant pollution is something which is a cause for worry.

The nitrogen oxide that is released during the manufacturing process in these countries causes chemical reactions that result in the production of ozone. Ozone levels have risen by thrice the normal rate since the early 90s. 

By the time these deleterious gases find their way to the US, they have become a poisonous mixture. All the efforts of the environmentalists in the US are negated thanks to these effluents coming in from China and India.

While in the US, the emissions of nitrogen oxide have been slashed by half, it makes no difference since the extra pollutants coming in from Asia make up for the increase in air quality.

This overall scenario is a worrisome trend for future times since it looks like it will increase as time moves on instead of decreasing in any way.  

The measurements of pollutants in the air taken by both NOAA and the EPA show that the spike in emissions in Asia have driven US smog levels in urban areas up by a considerable degree, according to NPR.

This smog is harmful not only for people but also for crops and other material objects in the environment. Ozone has been known to increase respiratory issues such as asthma and cause lung damage.

