Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

One in four deaths of children below five years of age are due to polluted and dirty surroundings. Annually, environmental dangers such as sullied air, passive smoking, water with bacteria in it, unhygienic practices and no amenities to ensure proper health standards contribute to this appalling figure. 1.7 million children under the age of five are prone to succumb to the deleterious effects of pollution.

A WHO report on the matter outlines the facts very succinctly. Diarrhea, malaria and pneumonia are diseases that cause deaths among children. They can be staved off provided medicine is administered and hygiene standards are observed.

Yet when none of this occurs, the children die and it is such a shame. The provision of clean water and cleaner cooking fuels would ensure that such a tragedy didn’t occur.

Pollution is apparently deadly for little children. Since they are still in their growing phase, their vulnerability to the harmful effects of pollution is increased in a multifold manner.

The exposure to pollutants actually begins in the mother’s womb. Premature babies are the normal result of this exposure to pollutants. The inhaling of outdoor and indoor smoke leads to the onset of pneumonia among these children.

Later on chronic diseases such as asthma may be contracted too. Also air pollution leads to such diseases as cardiac arrest, stroke and cancer.

570,000 children die due to pneumonia each year. 361,000 children are headed to the grave due to diarrhea. This is due to unclean water, unhygienic practices and unsatisfactory sanitation.

270,000 children are born premature due to environmental pollution. 200,000 children die of malaria. This too could be prevented via the use of mosquito netting, draining stagnant ponds where the mosquitoes breed and protecting drinking water from contamination.

A further 200,000 children die from the intake of poisons, from falling due to impediments in the environment and through drowning. The pollution in the environment is thus a major cause of these unnecessary deaths.

The toxins in the environment have to be somehow gotten rid of. This means that they ought not to be released into the environment in the first place. With global warming increasing at a brisk pace, such dire effects are bound to appear in the course of time.

Most of the toxins also get concentrated the further you go up the food chain. To make our planet safe for children will require a lot of effort. Yet it will have been the sort of effort that was worth it in the end.