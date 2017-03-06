MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

The experts at MIT have produced a new form of matter that is actually a supersolid which also has the properties of a superliquid in it. Such a novel type of material has seldom been seen before.

Although physicists had prognosticated such materials, it was all pretty much in the realm of science fiction. That has become “science fact” by now though.

The makers of the material predict its use in superconducting magnets and very fast energy relay mechanics. It is only in the realm of the impossible that a supersolid could co-exist in the same space with a superliquid.

Take the coffee you drink in the morning for breakfast. If it possessed such properties, it would carry on spinning virtually forever if you were to spin it with the help of a spoon.

Via lasers, scientists at MIT handled a supersolid gas which was a Bose-Einstein condensate. Thus it was cajoled into assuming a quantum phase of matter with a fixed exterior.

This of course was a solid yet it possessed the property of flow without viscosity. This shows us that it also happened to be a superfluid which is odd to say the least.

The researchers published their invention of the new material in the journal Nature. This material was the very essence of contradiction. It could give way to novel research into superfluids and superconductors.

It has been surmised that solid helium could become a superfluid if its atoms could have some elbow room in its solid crystalline form. The experiment regarding this has however remained a dream.

The team at MIT used laser cooling and evaporation techniques to freeze atoms of sodium down to nanokelvin temperature levels.

The plan needed to create this novel material is really as easy as apple pie. Yet it was quite a test of the will to adjust the laser beams and make things stable in the final analysis.

At present, this supersolid which was created remains extant at a very low temperature and in a vacuum state that is extreme. Further experiments need to be carried out to more deeply explore the ramifications of this foray into the wild side of science.

It is a virtual jungle out there just waiting to be conquered. It is hoped that this experiment will serve as a springboard to inspire others to delve into the wonderful world of hypotheses and theories via scientific induction and deduction.