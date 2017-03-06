 
 

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form Of Matter

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 5:55am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter
This image shows the equipment used by the Ketterle group to create a supersolid. Photo Credit:MIT Researchers
  • MIT Researchers create Novel Type of Matter that is Miraculous in its Properties
 

Researchers at MIT have managed to create a completely novel type of matter that is miraculous in its properties.

The experts at MIT have produced a new form of matter that is actually a supersolid which also has the properties of a superliquid in it. Such a novel type of material has seldom been seen before.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Although physicists had prognosticated such materials, it was all pretty much in the realm of science fiction. That has become “science fact” by now though. 

The makers of the material predict its use in superconducting magnets and very fast energy relay mechanics. It is only in the realm of the impossible that a supersolid could co-exist in the same space with a superliquid.

Take the coffee you drink in the morning for breakfast. If it possessed such properties, it would carry on spinning virtually forever if you were to spin it with the help of a spoon.

Via lasers, scientists at MIT handled a supersolid gas which was a Bose-Einstein condensate. Thus it was cajoled into assuming a quantum phase of matter with a fixed exterior.  

This of course was a solid yet it possessed the property of flow without viscosity. This shows us that it also happened to be a superfluid which is odd to say the least.

The researchers published their invention of the new material in the journal Nature. This material was the very essence of contradiction. It could give way to novel research into superfluids and superconductors.

It has been surmised that solid helium could become a superfluid if its atoms could have some elbow room in its solid crystalline form. The experiment regarding this has however remained a dream.

The team at MIT used laser cooling and evaporation techniques to freeze atoms of sodium down to nanokelvin temperature levels. 

The plan needed to create this novel material is really as easy as apple pie. Yet it was quite a test of the will to adjust the laser beams and make things stable in the final analysis.

At present, this supersolid which was created remains extant at a very low temperature and in a vacuum state that is extreme. Further experiments need to be carried out to more deeply explore the ramifications of this foray into the wild side of science.

It is a virtual jungle out there just waiting to be conquered. It is hoped that this experiment will serve as a springboard to inspire others to delve into the wonderful world of hypotheses and theories via scientific induction and deduction.   

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

1 hour ago

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

4 hours ago

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

4 hours ago

Asteroid Passed So Close to Earth It was Inside the Ring of Nearby Satellites

Asteroid Passed So Close to Earth It was Inside the Ring of Nearby Satellites

8 hours ago

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

26 minutes ago

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

41 minutes ago

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

48 minutes ago

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

1 hour ago

Facebook Kicks off &quot;Small Test&quot; for Messenger Reactions

Facebook Kicks off "Small Test" for Messenger Reactions

1 hour ago

Amazon Tipped to be Working on a Alexa device that Connects Users

Amazon Tipped to be Working on a Alexa device that Connects Users

1 hour ago

More Kids are Getting Sick from Drinking Hand Sanitizers, CDC Reports

More Kids are Getting Sick from Drinking Hand Sanitizers, CDC Reports

19 hours ago, 11:29am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

23 hours ago, 7:09am CST

Lasers Reveal the Secret of Big Ben’s Distinctive Sound

Lasers Reveal the Secret of Big Ben’s Distinctive Sound

1 day ago, 1:17pm CST

Why are Pandas Black and White?

Why are Pandas Black and White?

1 day ago, 8:59am CST

Advanced Radar Technology Used to Save Iconic Angkor Wat Temple

Advanced Radar Technology Used to Save Iconic Angkor Wat Temple

2 days ago, 5:51am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

1 hour ago

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

Pollution Kills 1.7 Million Children a Year

4 hours ago

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

Google Uses AI System to Detect Cancer

4 hours ago

Asteroid Passed So Close to Earth It was Inside the Ring of Nearby Satellites

Asteroid Passed So Close to Earth It was Inside the Ring of Nearby Satellites

8 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

26 minutes ago

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

41 minutes ago

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

48 minutes ago

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook