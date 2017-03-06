 
 

A 2-Year-Old Boy Lost A Race He Was Winning Just To Hug His Dad

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 9:29am CST

 

Credit: Imoh Umoren
 

Imoh Umoren and Imoh Umoren II have a bond that surpasses that of a typical father and son. The 2-year-old and his father live in Lagos, Nigeria. Like many children, Imoh II loves to run around a play. In fact, he likes to race other students quite a bit. He was in a race at school when he spotted something in the distance - his father standing on the sideline. Instead of finishing the race and winning, he ran to give his dad a hug.

Naturally, the internet fell in love.

“So he was competing in the toddlers category, and he was making good progress, but he spotted me trying to take a picture of him and he ran to hug me instead of completing the race,” Umoren told BuzzFeed News. “I guess he’s used to ending most of his races at home with running into my arms.”

The father was able to convince his son to finish the race, but the temporary diversion pushed him back to fourth place. Still pretty great, when you consider that he ran way off course.

“He was a bit disappointed that I wouldn’t join in because we always do it together, but he didn’t seem to care,” his father said. “You know kids.”

This was the first time that the young boy competed in an event, so his father was already emotional. This tipped him over the edge. Later, he competed in another event and landed in third place.

To celebrate, the family stopped for ice cream.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

