Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

Oh the fans are holding their hearts and their Wolverine claws as the man who has embodied the aggressive and heroic character on the big screen for about two decades now, Hugh Jackman announced that the latest film in the franchise, Logan will be his last time playing the iconic role.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The movie saw the return of James Mangold, the director of The Wolverine, Hugh Jackman as Logan and Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier in a story where the mutants are nearing extinction and they hold out to survive. With R-rating tagging along the film’s hype, the movie was being looked forward to by fans all around the world.

All of that and the appearance of X-23 might be the reasons that the movie has seen a stellar box office opening. Shown over 4,071 screen, Logan is the first R-rated film to have such a wide release.

The mutants based movie kicked off on Friday with $33 million. It did not take an anticipated dip on Saturday, raking in $31.3 million. By the end of the three-day weekend, the movie has earned up to $85.3 million at the U.S. box office alone, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

Chris Aronson, Fox’s domestic distribution chief talked about the film’s success in a statement in which he said, “The movie is one of the truest movies to the source material in the comic book universe that’s ever been done. “It’s so real, it’s so emotional, and it’s so visceral.”

The movie also hauled in major earning totals with worldwide release with $152.5 million at the foreign box office in its opening weekend.

Among 80 of the 81 markets where Logan opened, the movie pulled $46.3 million in China, $11.4 million in the UK, $8.2 million in South Korea, $8.17 million in Brazil,$7.1 million in Russia, $6 million in France, $5.9 million in Australia and $5.3 million in Mexico.

The worldwide earnings combined with the U.S. box office earnings accumulate to bring the total up to $237.8 million.