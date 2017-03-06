 
 

Logan Goes Out With A Bang With $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 10:14am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul
 

Hugh Jackman’s last outing as Wolverine earns up to $83.7 million at the U.S. box office as well as $237.8 Million worldwide

Oh the fans are holding their hearts and their Wolverine claws as the man who has embodied the aggressive and heroic character on the big screen for about two decades now, Hugh Jackman announced that the latest film in the franchise, Logan will be his last time playing the iconic role.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The movie saw the return of James Mangold, the director of The Wolverine, Hugh Jackman as Logan and Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier in a story where the mutants are nearing extinction and they hold out to survive. With R-rating tagging along the film’s hype, the movie was being looked forward to by fans all around the world.

All of that and the appearance of X-23 might be the reasons that the movie has seen a stellar box office opening. Shown over 4,071 screen, Logan is the first R-rated film to have such a wide release.

The mutants based movie kicked off on Friday with $33 million. It did not take an anticipated dip on Saturday, raking in $31.3 million. By the end of the three-day weekend, the movie has earned up to $85.3 million at the U.S. box office alone, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

Chris Aronson, Fox’s domestic distribution chief talked about the film’s success in a statement in which he said, “The movie is one of the truest movies to the source material in the comic book universe that’s ever been done. “It’s so real, it’s so emotional, and it’s so visceral.”

The movie also hauled in major earning totals with worldwide release with $152.5 million at the foreign box office in its opening weekend.

Among 80 of the 81 markets where Logan opened, the movie pulled $46.3 million in China, $11.4 million in the UK, $8.2 million in South Korea, $8.17 million in Brazil,$7.1 million in Russia, $6 million in France, $5.9 million in Australia and $5.3 million in Mexico.

The worldwide earnings combined with the U.S. box office earnings accumulate to bring the total up to $237.8 million.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

58 minutes ago

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

2 days ago, 12:50pm CST

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

2 days ago, 11:57am CST

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

4 days ago, 9:11am CST

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

5 minutes ago

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

44 minutes ago

A 2-Year-Old Boy Lost a Race He Was Winning Just to Hug His Dad

A 2-Year-Old Boy Lost a Race He Was Winning Just to Hug His Dad

1 hour ago

How You Can Celebrate #NationalOreoDay This Year

How You Can Celebrate #NationalOreoDay This Year

2 hours ago

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

Moon Hides Aldebaran Star

3 hours ago

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

South Korean President Park Geun-hye caught up in Samsung Bribery Scandal

4 hours ago

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

Facebook disputed Tag aims to label fake stories

5 hours ago

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

Netflix Plans to Launch New Interactive Storytelling Technology to Allow Viewers Decide Fate of TV Dramas

5 hours ago

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

MIT Researchers Create Incredible New Form of Matter

5 hours ago

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

Soy Slows the Growth of Breast Cancer Cells

5 hours ago

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

Google Pixel 2 smartphone confirmed by SVP of Hardware

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Movie News

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

58 minutes ago

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

Stranger Things Star David Harbour to Play Cable in Deadpool 2

2 days ago, 12:50pm CST

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

Watch Trainspotting 2 Final Trailer

2 days ago, 11:57am CST

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

Netflix Releases 13 Reasons Why Trailer

4 days ago, 9:11am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories




Latest News

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

5 minutes ago

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

44 minutes ago

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

58 minutes ago

A 2-Year-Old Boy Lost a Race He Was Winning Just to Hug His Dad

A 2-Year-Old Boy Lost a Race He Was Winning Just to Hug His Dad

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook