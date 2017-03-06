Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

MWC 2017 may had hit the shutdown button but without doubt, it has been the biggest platform for mobile technologies this year. Samsung, as expected, did not really showed much about the stunning new flagship model, Samsung Galaxy S8, but we did receive a short teaser of the upcoming duo.

While we wait for March 29, the announced date of official announcement of Galaxy S8, feast your eyes with these crystal clear live images of Galaxy S8. Although one can’t be sure on whether it’s an S8 or an S8+, but we know that there isn’t a prominent difference in designing of the both.

One is slightly bigger in size and that’s all, so, whichever of the two it is that we see in the photo, its design traits are applicable to both of the models. The front-image of the phone shows the time on a black background full of shimmering pixel-clusters and a pretty shape at the bottom of the display.

Previous leaks have also shown the same traits about the Galaxy S8’s theme, a starry-night background, hours and minutes in separate lines, and what seems to be the home button turned-beautiful at the bottom.