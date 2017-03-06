iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

MWC is over we are about to experience the Q2. September is closing-in fast and more and more rumors and leaks about the highlight of 2017 are showing up on several platforms. One thing is sure that 3 models will be released this year, two iPhone 7s models and the iPhone 8 with a truckload of new features.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

Some of the rumors have been so frequent that they are deemed as authentic. One of those rumors is that the iPhone 8 will be featuring a completely bezel-less design. Such a design means that there won’t be a physical home button, which ultimately leads us to expect that the fingerprint sensor will either be switched to the back or on the touchscreen itself.

The in-screen Touch ID technology was patented by Apple a long time ago. According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple has been successful in creating an IR-LED panel which will allow the company to get fingerprint-reading capabilitieson the touchscreen. The report suggests that the feature will be placed at the virtual home button area on the screen of Apple iPhone 8.

If successful, Apple will surely bid farewell to the current Touch ID feature and enter into this new world of possibilities. Apple has reportedly rejected Syntaptics and Qualcomm’s Touch ID technologies and opted to develop their own fingerprint-reading solution.

DigiTimes also added to their report that Apple’s new OLED model, the iPhone 8 is likely to be commenced into mass production after iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus releases. The late September schedule is because of the reimagined fingerprint ID solution.