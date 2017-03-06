 
 

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought

Posted: Mar 6 2017, 9:57pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought
An impact crater on Mars, named Melas Dorsa, and its surroundings show a rich geologic history. The image was created by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express. Studies of the transformation of a synthetic version of a mineral known as whitlockite suggest that Mars had a more water-rich past than previously thought. (Credit: G. Neukum/ESA,DLR, FU Berlin)
  • New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars
 

The history of the Red Planet shows us that it was a very wet world with water abundantly available. This was furthermore a world where life probably existed way back in the past.

Mars used to be a wet place in the distant past as recent studies have shown. If its meteorites are any clue to go by, such was indeed the situation eons ago on the Red Planet.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

A mineral found in the meteorites that crash on earth from Mars shows water was available in scads on the Martian landscape in early times. It was wrongly supposed that in its history, Mars had a dry and arid landscape.  

A synthetic version of whitlockite was made by scientists. This is a hydrogen-containing mineral found in Martian meteorites. Shock-compression experiments were carried out to simulate the situation on the planet in the earliest times.

Using X-rays, it was shown that whitlockite became dehydrated from the shocks it underwent. Thus it underwent changes to become merrillite. The question before the scientists was whether the water in the past was a part of Mars or its meteorites that crashed on the earth.  

The changeover of the whitlockite into merrillite probably affected the water budget of Mars. This took place in a radical manner. Furthermore, whitlockite dissolves in water and has phosphorus in it.

Thus the chances of life forms thriving on Mars billions of years ago is not such a far-fetched idea. The environment was definitely one that encouraged the proliferation of primitive life.

The experiments that the researchers carried out though very fine-tuned, only give us a brief glimpse into the conditions that were extant in the early days of the planet. What happened in reality was probably far more complex.  

The interchange of whitlockite and merrillite was studied thoroughly by the researchers. Besides X-rays, infrared light was also used in the experiment.

Meteorites on earth from Mars date back to 150 to 586 million years ago in the past. They are an object lesson in the conditions that prevailed so long ago in the history of the solar system.

The rock composition is such that it shows proof of the vast impacts undergone in that crucible of geology. Mars coalesced some 4.6 billion years ago.

The truth regarding what occurred then is probably stranger than fiction. What seems to us a dead and cold world today was probably a sweltering planet of life forms way back then. 

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

29 minutes ago

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

3 hours ago

California’s San Joaquin Valley is Sinking at an Alarming Rate

California’s San Joaquin Valley is Sinking at an Alarming Rate

9 hours ago, 12:46pm CST

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

9 hours ago, 12:38pm CST

First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins

First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins

22 minutes ago

iHeartRadio Music Awards: All You Need to Know

iHeartRadio Music Awards: All You Need to Know

37 minutes ago

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

10 hours ago, 11:43am CST

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

10 hours ago, 11:32am CST

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An iFixit Teardown

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An iFixit Teardown

10 hours ago, 11:22am CST

Major Breakthrough in the Future of Train Travel

Major Breakthrough in the Future of Train Travel

10 hours ago, 11:20am CST

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

Latest Live Images of Samsung Galaxy S8 leaked

10 hours ago, 11:11am CST

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

This New Robot can Self-Correct its Mistake by Reading Human Brain

11 hours ago, 10:33am CST

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

Beauty and the Beast Music Video Features Ariana Grande and John Legend

11 hours ago, 10:19am CST

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

Logan Goes Out with a Bang with $85.3 Million Domestic Haul

11 hours ago, 10:14am CST

A 2-Year-Old Boy Lost a Race He Was Winning Just to Hug His Dad

A 2-Year-Old Boy Lost a Race He Was Winning Just to Hug His Dad

12 hours ago, 9:29am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

29 minutes ago

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

3 hours ago

California’s San Joaquin Valley is Sinking at an Alarming Rate

California’s San Joaquin Valley is Sinking at an Alarming Rate

9 hours ago, 12:46pm CST

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

9 hours ago, 12:38pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins

First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins

22 minutes ago

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

29 minutes ago

iHeartRadio Music Awards: All You Need to Know

iHeartRadio Music Awards: All You Need to Know

37 minutes ago

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook