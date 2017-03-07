 
 

ESA Launches Latest Sentinel Earth Observation Satellite

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 4:28am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

ESA Launches Latest Sentinel Earth Observation Satellite
Getty Images
 

Europe's new Sentinel-2B satellite launched to capture Planet Earth

Recently,Sentinel-2B launched to capture earth and coastal water through infrared lights. The satellite will now accompany Sentinel-2A, a similar spacecraft in the orbit. Both will fly though similar path,however they will be 180 degree away from each other to get entire map of the earth.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

Both Sentinels are a part of European Union's Copernicus environmental monitoring program. The program involves gathering data for information, and EU enforcement policies.

The project also includes different applications, like monitoring of urban planning and air quality to detect glacier retreat, and deforestation. The project is using both Sentinels 2A and 2B to get images that will help in several ways.

Space Scientists also consider Sentinels as heartbeats, because their images will be simple and easy to understand, explained Josef Aschbacher, the director of Earth observation at the European Space Agency (ESA) told BBC News.

The launch occurred at 22:49 local time, Monday (01:49 GMT, 02:49 CET, Tuesday). Satellites’ ejection occurred after an hour, 775 km over the Earth.

In Darmstadt, Germany the controllers were enthusiastic about starting the initial operations. Within next two weeks, the mission team will get the reference orbit located at 786 km altitude, said Bianca Hoersch, ESA's mission manager for the Sentinel-2 spacecraft. In June, the team will produce huge data and till October, it will be ready for complete constellation. 

Sentinel-2 pair has cameras that can capture smallest details, like 10 m across. Both will collect four terabytes of data daily that will help in the laser relay. The spacecraft will stay in orbit for 10 minutes to capture earth and the sky above, to a geostationary satellite bouncing them to earth.

The images will be available online for thousands of users for downloading. Initially, there were 8GB to 9GB per file of Sentinel-1A’s data that was difficult to download, said Dr. Hoersch. But,later the team uploaded small images that were easy to download, like 100km by 100km. during last two months 2.7 million products were downloaded.

There will be more launches of Sentinels in future, including Sentinel 3, 4, 5, and 6, and they all will study different elements. Both EU and ESA are planning to extend the program.

The future will also have Sentinel 7, 8, and 9 missions, as they are under progress, and  their cost and funding is also under consideration, explained Dr. Aschbacher.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

1 hour ago

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

2 hours ago

NOAA Goes-16 Satellite Sends First Images of Lightning from Space

NOAA Goes-16 Satellite Sends First Images of Lightning from Space

5 hours ago

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought

7 hours ago

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

22 minutes ago

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

55 minutes ago

First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins

First Photos of Lin Manuel Miranda on the Set of Mary Poppins

7 hours ago

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

You Feel Lonely Because of Spending Too Much Time on Social Media

8 hours ago

iHeartRadio Music Awards: All You Need to Know

iHeartRadio Music Awards: All You Need to Know

8 hours ago

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

Will Gray Goo Cause The End of Civilization?

11 hours ago

California’s San Joaquin Valley is Sinking at an Alarming Rate

California’s San Joaquin Valley is Sinking at an Alarming Rate

16 hours ago, 12:46pm CST

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

What is ASMR? Explanations, Examples, and The Science Behind the

16 hours ago, 12:38pm CST

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

Nokia opens pre-orders for Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310

17 hours ago, 11:43am CST

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

iPhone 8 to enter mass production this September

17 hours ago, 11:32am CST

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An iFixit Teardown

Nintendo Switch Goes Through An iFixit Teardown

18 hours ago, 11:22am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Nintendo Switch is On Sale Online

Bees Learn to Play Football

Bees Learn to Play Football

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day

NES Classic in Stock Updates on Nintendo Switch Launch Day




Latest Science News

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

1 hour ago

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

2 hours ago

NOAA Goes-16 Satellite Sends First Images of Lightning from Space

NOAA Goes-16 Satellite Sends First Images of Lightning from Space

5 hours ago

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought

Mars May Have Been Wetter Than Previously Thought

7 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

Hater, a unique mobile app for dating the like-minded people

22 minutes ago

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

2018 Volvo XC60 Leaked Before 2017 Geneva Motor Show Debut

55 minutes ago

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

Ford Tests Large Scale 3D Printing for the Very First Time

1 hour ago

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

Jeff Bezos Tweets Photos of Blue Origin’s New Rocket Engine

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook