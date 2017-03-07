Sonos Playbase Home Theater and Audio Speaker Sits Under the TV

Sonos has announced a new product that is aimed at people wanting an audio solution for their home theater and a wireless speaker for whole home audio. The new product is called the Playbase and it is similar to the home theater solution Sonos has for wall mounted TVs. Sonos says that the Playbase came to be because 70% of TVs in homes stand on furniture rather than being wall mounted.

Don't Miss: Win a FREE Nintendo Switch in our Giveaway

Playbase is thin at 58mm tall and has ten drivers inside each packing their own amp. The Playbase is designed with no visible seams and has 43,000 holes cut in it to create an acoustically transparent speaker grille. The cabinet of the Playbase is made from glass-filled polycarbonate to eliminate rattles and give the device strength to hold a heavy TV on top for years.

Playbase needs only power and an optical cable to connect to your TV. It uses wireless connectivity to connect to other Sonos speakers in the home for transmitting wireless audio. The ten drivers include six mid-range, three tweeters, and one woofer. Playbase has special dialog enhancement and night modes and will ship April 4 for $699.

"We have built a product that can not only handle the complexities of home theater – delivering open and natural sound, clear dialogue, and immersive bass that fills the room – but also fits perfectly in any home environment," said Giles Martin, Sound Experience Leader at Sonos.