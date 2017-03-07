Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines Casts Stephen Lang, Jihae And Leila George

Peter Jackson put his finger on Philip Reeve’s Mortal Engines as his next project to make. After working his magic on Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, we can expect nothing less than absolute awesomeness on the big screen.

Mortal Engines in however a different kind of genre from the previous genre depicted in the J.R.R. Tolkien universe. Mortal Engines is set in a in a world many thousands of years in the future.

After what is known as the Sixty Minutes War takes place, Earth’s cities now roam the globe on huge wheels, devouring each other in a struggle for ever diminishing resources.

On one of these massive Traction Cities which are run by engines and move about the Earth, giving them the ability to prey on other smaller towns for resources. London is the biggest and the most powerful city wiping out the existence of many smaller civilizations to survive.

The movie’s story is based on a teen named Tom Natsworthy who is awakened about the reality of the universe when a young woman from a territory known as the Outlands, uncovers a mystery that could change the world order.

The story definitely makes the fans excited about what they could expect from the project and while production is being handled for the project with first time director, Christian Rivers in the driving seat, three main cast members have already been confirmed including; Robbie Sheehan as lead Tom Natsworthy, Ronan Raftery as Bevis Pod, and Hera Hilmar as Hester Shaw.

Three more cast members were also confirmed just recently in Steven Lang, Jihae, and Leila George. Lang’s role remains unconfirmed and fans expect him to play Thaddeus Valentine, the notorious villain, according to THR.

Jihae is slated to play Anna Fang who is a pilot and resistance leader who has a major role in the books while Leila George will play Katherine Valentine, one of London’s elite who learns of her family’s shady past and vows to help fight against the destruction of cities.

The movie is slated to release in 2018.