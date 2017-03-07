iPhone 8 Will Have No Bezels And A Hidden Front Camera

iPhone 8 may very well be half a year away from being officially announced but the stir among the crowd has already been cast. People would love to read any piece of information regarding the upcoming iPhone.

Though the question of what Apple will be packing into the iPhone 8 remains unanswered, this analysis report by Daniel Csonth provides a fairly credible information on the matter. If the report is credible at all, then the iPhones released from 2017 will be the most advanced and futuristic mobile phones in the world, but we can never know for sure.

One of the major points raised in the report is that sooner or later, iPhone will hold a fingerprint sensor all over the touchscreen. Multiple patents have been granted to Apple regarding this technology and we might even expect a debut in iPhone 8. So, if this technology keeps on expanding, this prediction may be very true.

Removing any physical button on the front of the screen has been coming of pretty well for Apple. Though that might not be all that’s changing, according to the analysis report. A strong explanation and references were used by Csonth to prove that Apple is planning to hide the speakers and front camera behind the display screen. Such a solution may not exist at the moment but it would be silly to say that it’s not on its way.