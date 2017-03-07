Steven Spielberg Unites with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks for The Post

Steven Spielberg is one of the most celebrated and accomplished directors in Hollywood and he has come up to the level of excellence where he can do one movie per year and do it justice.

Luckily, the movie that he has recently said yes to has critical acclaim written all over it. The Post, a movie about the Washington Post’s publication of the 1971 Pentagon Papers, was just recently said yes to by Spielberg for direction.

He will be directing the movie which stars two Hollywood major A-list actors, critically acclaimed Oscar winners, Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks.

The Pentagon Papers made headlines prior to article’s publication when the Post’s editor Ben Bradlee and publisher Kay Graham challenged the federal government over their right to publish them.

Hanks is set to play Bradlee while Streep would play Graham.Amy Pascal’s Pascal Pictures purchased the spec by Liz Hannah last fall, with Pascal on board to produce along with Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

Rachel O’Connor will be executive producer along with Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim and Trevor White, and Adam Somner.

The movie announcement comes at a very suitable time when the power of the press has been cast over by a huge shade thrown by the present government.

Meryl Streep spoke to the press about playing their role against oppression earlier in this year’s Golden Globe awards and she will embody her message in her role.

Coming after Spotlight, a movie about journalists uncovering a massive child abuse at the hands of the clergy, The Post is already hinted towards earning some major Oscar buzz.

It will be up to Steven Spielberg to direct the movie amidst his busy schedule including post-production on Ready Player One and casting The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara, which will star Mark Rylance and Oscar Isaac.