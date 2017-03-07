Muslim Prayer Movements can Reduce Lower Back Pain

Five times daily, practising Muslims around the world face the Kaaba in Mecca and bow down, kneel and touch their forheads to the prayer mat in ritual prayers.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

This form of Islamic Salah is a very important pillar of the faith of the Muslims. It has been declared to be an obligatory article of faith in the Koran, the Holy Book of the Muslims.

Researchers noticed and observed certain practitioners over the long haul to see how the movements of worship during prayer affected their general health.

For one thing, these Salah movements resemble physiotherapy and yoga on a partial basis. They are especially helpful in alleviating the symptoms of lumbago or lower back pain.

Via digital modelling of the human body as it is engaged in prayer, the researchers found that the act has many health benefits. Chief among these is the salubrious effect it has on the lower back muscles. Christian and Judaic prayers also have certain movements that resemble Muslim Salah.

Physical health is a complex thing. It is dependent upon one’s standing in society, economic status, lifestyle that is being followed and religion being practiced. Those who pray daily tend to be more clear-headed and observant than their more secular and non-practicing counterparts.

Both stress and anxiety are reduced by prayer. Also the level of coordination between the muscles and the skeleton on a neurological basis undergoes betterment via prayers.

Using proper form, the praying individuals can virtually eliminate their lower back pain. The compression forces are such that pain is automatically minimized.

There is a slight issue in all this. This is that people with lower back pain may not be able to easily follow the prayer movements responsible for ending this ailment. Seeing this limitation, the religion of Islam has the “leniency provision”.

This allows those who cannot stand with ease to sit down or lie down and pray. The kneeling posture allows the joints to move with flexibility and thus it is very good for their mobility.

Using incorrect movements may increase pain so proper form has to be observed. We can see here how science is finally proving that religious rituals are ultimately very beneficial for human beings.

Besides being a matter of supplementing one’s strong faith, these rituals also lead to optimal well-being on a physical level.

The study was published in the International Journal of Industrial and Systems Engineering.