Nintendo Switch Grants Nintendo The Best Launch Since Wii In The Americas

Posted: Mar 7 2017, 10:10am CST

 

Nintendo dropped a news just recently, claiming that Nintendo Switch’s launch in the Americas has been the most successful console launch in Nintendo’s history.

Not only did Nintendo enjoy massive sales of their console, but the console’s launch title, The legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild is also reported to be the best-selling launch title compared to any other game.

Nintendo should actually be quite happy with the stunning results of Nintendo Switch’s launch as there are only a few titles present for this specific console at the moment.

The $300 device is a hybrid between a tablet, a console, and a handheld powerful gaming machine. According to influential reviewers, Nintendo Switch is one of the strongest and powerful gaming consoles ever.

