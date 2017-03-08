Nintendo Says Switch Dock is Simply Out of Stock

The launch of the Nintendo Switch game console hasn't exactly gone off without a hitch. Nintendo has had a hard time keeping up with demand, which is expected today with any new product launch. One of the biggest problems for Nintendo are massive amounts of people coming forward to say that they are having issues with the console and its accessories.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

One of the biggest complaints comes from the Nintendo Switch Dock used to pair the portable LCD with the TV in the living room for gaming on a larger screen. People are claiming that the dock is bent and that the bend makes it hard to get the switch in and out of the dock.

Users are also claiming that the dock is scratching the LCD on their consoles. In the midst of all these complaints the link to the Switch console on the Nintendo store is now dead. This led some people to believe that the dock might have been recalled or pulled for a redesign. Nintendo says that this isn't the case.

A Nintendo spokesman told Gizmodo, "The dock wasn't 'pulled' from the replacement/refurbishment store—it's out of stock. As previously announced, the Nintendo Switch dock set (which includes the dock, a HDMI cable, and an AC adapter) will be released Spring 2017."

It sounds like Nintendo pulled the dock as part of its gearing up to launch a kit with more stuff in it. I know i'd certainly be mad if the dock was scratching up something I just paid $300 for. So far there is no indication that Nintendo has acknowledged the issue.