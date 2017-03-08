 
 

San Diego To Los Angeles Fault Could Cause 7.3 Earthquake

Posted: Mar 8 2017, 7:26am CST

 

Earthquake damage to State Highway 1 is seen south of Kaikoura on November 16, 2016. Credit: Getty Images
  • Fault System off San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles Counties Could Produce Magnitude 7.3 Quake
 

A fault line in the South California region could lead to 7.3 magnitude tremors. This is a disaster just waiting to happen.

There is a fault line that runs the gamut from San Diego to Los Angeles. It is capable of generating an earthquake of 7.3 magnitude. That is if the off-shore areas tend to rupture. It can go upto 7.4 in magnitude if the southern segment also crashes.

Analysts had considered the fault lines to be separate entities but now they know better. These two fault lines are actually part and parcel of one system. 

While the fault line is offshore the tremors can reach San Diego, Orange County and LA County. A high 5 or low 6 magnitude earthquake may still leave an indelible impact on these regions.

The real issue is that these areas are the most populated ones in California. The study appeared in a journal. Information from erstwhile seismic analyses that employed high resolution bathymetric equipment showed that for the years 2006 and 2009, the trends were not good. A full picture of the whole region was made and it showed the vulnerability of certain parts of it. 

Four points of the fault system were especially identified as high risk loci. The fault is horizontally offset along this quatrad of sensitive points. Tiny earthquakes will occur along these and that is a sure thing.

The distance in kilometers between the fault lines is what matters in the end. A rupture of the entire fault system (both onshore and offshore) would lead to a cataclysm and catastrophe of the worst kind.

In 1933, such a thing happened and 115 people got killed as a result. The site was Long Beach, California. Researchers have found evidence of earlier tremors as well.   

There have in fact been three to five ruptures in the past 11,000 years in the northern segment of the fault system. In the southern region, 400 years ago, an earthquake took place.

Things are looking dismal for this already insecure region. Earthquakes take place due to the shifts in the tectonic plates. There are certain points on the earth where the plates meet and it is here that the epicenters of the earthquakes tend to be.

Further studies will uncover even more facts regarding seismic activity. Another factor that had led to an increase in tremors and earthquakes is oil fracking. 

The study, “Seismic constraints on the architecture of the Newport-Inglewood/Rose Canyon fault: Implications for the length and magnitude of future earthquake ruptures,” appears in the American Geophysical Union’s Journal of Geophysical Research.

