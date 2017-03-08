Obesity Keeps Rising But Fewer Americans are Trying to Lose Weight

The rates of obesity in the United States have climbed up in recent decades. The really disturbing and depressing scenario is however seeing so many obese and overweight people giving up on the weight loss game.

They have had enough and want to take it easy after years and years of endless yo-yo dieting which ends in them gaining all the pounds and then a few more.

Since the past two and a half decades, the overweight bracket grew from 53% to 66%, according to LATimes. The percentage that had tried to lose weight meanwhile fell from 56% to 49%.

These findings hardly come as much of a surprise. As the poundage of American citizens becomes unwieldy and more burdensome, many of them are throwing in the towel.

All the fad diets with their boredom and disgusting recipes and crazy exercise schemes with their concomitant pain and fatigue-inducing effects have forced this large population bracket to call it quits.

One result of this “quitter phenomenon” is that the socially acceptable level for obesity has also undergone an upgrading. Now you can get away with being even more bulkier and fatter than usual or so it seems.

Larger frames and more overweight people with rolls of fat on their bodies are becoming the norm. All of them appear to have lost the motivation to slim down.

Life has just become a rut of getting up in the morning and eating a milk-and-cereal breakfast; going to the job where a McDonalds is munched on absent-mindedly; and coming home to eat a heavy dinner; and then falling asleep after watching the boob tube.

The obesity epidemic began in the 80s. Since then it has gone from bad to worse. All racial segments of society, Caucasians, Blacks and Hispanics have grown bigger over the years.

The whole problem seems to have become a pandemic instead of just remaining an epidemic. The relaxation of norms regarding weight-consciousness seems to have played its role too.

The attitude of “why bother” has somehow taken hold of the imagination of this unfortunate Zeitgeist of ours. While it is indeed a difficult job to lose weight, those who have tried and failed one too many times are more prone to give up forever.

Maybe, care is better than cure in this instance. Healthy habits inculcated in people from childhood onwards is the solution and not a mechanical approach where one behaves like a robot.

Kids need a whole food eating plan along with plenty of fresh air and sports facilities where they can engage in an active lifestyle. This is the way to end the germs of obesity which seem to have taken hold in not only America but the rest of the world.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Assn.