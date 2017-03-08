 
 

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts At Geneva Motor Show 2017

Posted: Mar 8 2017

 

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017
2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017
 

The latest coupe with amazing features s finally here to impress you

Audi just revealed its brand new Audi RS 5 Coupe. This is a perfect blend of the Grand Turismo aesthetics and the usability of an everyday car providing a perfect combo that will be liked by anybody who loves to drive a decent car.

“The new Audi RS 5 Coupé is the gran turismo among the RS models from Audi Sport. The high-performance Coupé combines elegant aesthetics with high everyday usability.

The car’s V6 biturbo has been developed from the ground up and provides significantly more performance coupled with higher efficiency,” said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH, in describing the new model.

The car has been given a powerful V6 bi-turbo engine. It will have a torque of 600 Nm. The engine is supposed to be very fuel efficient and will be one of the best ones used in Audi cars. The car will be a perfect example from the company that will talk about performance and highest efficiency.

There have been a number of changes in the exterior of car that have been introduced in the model. The radiator griller is pretty much wide and the outlets have been given more space.

Along with that it has gotten Matric LED headlights. Other than that the car has Quattro blisters on the flank that make sure that there is s bulge over the wheel arch making it look more muscular in angle.

The car has been given a pure sporty accent all thanks to RS icon. The RS special diffuser, spoiler, exhaust pipe and surface mounted spoiler lip can be seen in the car too.

The Audi RS 5 Coupe will be coming with an option of 19 inches and 20 inches wheels. The customers will be able to choose any one of these. The engine that will be used in eth base model will be 2.9 TFSI V6 b-turbo one.

The engine is purely developed by Audi which means that it will provide the kind of performance that the company actually wants. This new Audi RS 5 Coupe model will be delivered to dealership in the mid of 2017. Its base price is set to EUR 80,900.

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

