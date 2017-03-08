 
 

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car

Posted: Mar 8 2017, 10:56am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car
  • The new Autonomous concept by Volkswagen

Gallery

1 images
Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car
 

VW comes with a futuristic autonomous car Sedric which is the first Concept Car of the Volkswagen Group and cross-brand ideas platform

Volkswagen is working immensely hard on the hybrid, electric and autonomous industry these days. The company is trying pretty hard to move from the emission scandal which is the reason that they have focused on developing zero emission cars.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

They just brought up a new autonomous concept at the Geneva Motor Show that is not just inspiring but really easy to handle as well. The concept produced the aura of autonomous driving with the touch of single button.

This means that the person riding the car won’t have to go through a lot of controls to make the car go in the desired direction. The controls will be minimal and the car will have an easy to access on mode.

The car has been called Sedric which is the first ever concept car produced by Volkswagen Group and cross brand idea platform.

The car is the best example of innovative mobility and the secure driving that every human seeks. It will be both secure for the passengers and people on road along with the environment.

The car has been given smart mobility solutions and will be producing the important steps on the roadmaps too. This will be a part of the upcoming project by Volkswagen that is supposed to unveil its vehicles by 2025.

The company is aiming to make its 80 percent of the lineup go electric in mature by the year 2030. This feat can be achieved only if the innovative technology is continuously developed and then sent for production on the mass level.

Sedric is the first ever concept car developed by VW which is the reason it has been given a lot of importance. It will be a complete friends and family car which will be able to provide the facility of transportation in the safest possible ways.

Gallery

1 images
Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

21 minutes ago

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

55 minutes ago

New Audi RS 5 DTM Debuts at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

New Audi RS 5 DTM Debuts at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

6 hours ago

Eva Green in Talks to Play Major Role in Tim Burton’s Dumbo

Eva Green in Talks to Play Major Role in Tim Burton’s Dumbo

6 minutes ago

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

29 minutes ago

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

48 minutes ago

WikiLeaks: US Consulate in Frankfurt Is Covert CIA Hacker Base

WikiLeaks: US Consulate in Frankfurt Is Covert CIA Hacker Base

1 hour ago

Obesity Keeps Rising But Fewer Americans are Trying to Lose Weight

Obesity Keeps Rising But Fewer Americans are Trying to Lose Weight

1 hour ago

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 Released

1 hour ago

Americans are Having Less Sex

Americans are Having Less Sex

1 hour ago

NASA will Test Parachute-Like Device to Return Payloads from Space

NASA will Test Parachute-Like Device to Return Payloads from Space

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

2 hours ago

Angry Australian Summer Heat Broke 205 Records in 90 Days

Angry Australian Summer Heat Broke 205 Records in 90 Days

3 hours ago

Dwarf Planet Ceres Shows Cryovolcanic Activity

Dwarf Planet Ceres Shows Cryovolcanic Activity

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

VW Arteon Debuts in Geneva

 
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo to Make World Premiere at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch




Cars & Vehicles

McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

21 minutes ago

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe Debuts at Geneva Motor Show 2017

55 minutes ago

New Audi RS 5 DTM Debuts at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

New Audi RS 5 DTM Debuts at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

1 hour ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Audi Q8 Sport Concept Unveiled

6 hours ago

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Eva Green in Talks to Play Major Role in Tim Burton’s Dumbo

Eva Green in Talks to Play Major Role in Tim Burton’s Dumbo

6 minutes ago

McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

McLaren 720S Makes its Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show 2017

21 minutes ago

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

UK Museum Sending its Precious First Bird Archaeopteryx Fossil to Japan

29 minutes ago

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

Caffeine Protects Us Against Dementia

48 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending ...

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook