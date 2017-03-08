Geneva Motor Show 2017: Volkswagen Debuts Sedric Self-Driving Concept Car

Volkswagen is working immensely hard on the hybrid, electric and autonomous industry these days. The company is trying pretty hard to move from the emission scandal which is the reason that they have focused on developing zero emission cars.

They just brought up a new autonomous concept at the Geneva Motor Show that is not just inspiring but really easy to handle as well. The concept produced the aura of autonomous driving with the touch of single button.

This means that the person riding the car won’t have to go through a lot of controls to make the car go in the desired direction. The controls will be minimal and the car will have an easy to access on mode.

The car has been called Sedric which is the first ever concept car produced by Volkswagen Group and cross brand idea platform.

The car is the best example of innovative mobility and the secure driving that every human seeks. It will be both secure for the passengers and people on road along with the environment.

The car has been given smart mobility solutions and will be producing the important steps on the roadmaps too. This will be a part of the upcoming project by Volkswagen that is supposed to unveil its vehicles by 2025.

The company is aiming to make its 80 percent of the lineup go electric in mature by the year 2030. This feat can be achieved only if the innovative technology is continuously developed and then sent for production on the mass level.

Sedric is the first ever concept car developed by VW which is the reason it has been given a lot of importance. It will be a complete friends and family car which will be able to provide the facility of transportation in the safest possible ways.