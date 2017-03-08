 
 

Ed Sheeran Plans To Make Musical Movie

Ed Sheeran Plans to Make Musical Movie
  • Ed Sheeran Hints at Playing a Role and Producing Music for a Movie
 

Ed Sheeran talks about starring and also producing music for a movie which he thinks should be a combination of Notting Hill and Once

Ed Sheeran has managed to capture our hearts yet again with his latest album Divide which is poised to become the bestselling of this year. Many are predicting that Divide will surpass Adele’s 25 sales record but that goal is yet to be achieved.

Currently Ed is enjoying simultaneous four top hit including Shape Of You, Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl and Perfect. He has already performed on various award shows this season, he has been playing secret performances as well.

Ed has his eyes set somewhere else however. In an interview with The Sun, Ed said that he would very much like to star in a movie. He said that he really wants to act as well as produce music for a movie.

Talking about what the movie would be like, he said that Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant starrer Notting Hill or Glen Hansard starrer Once are pretty much the standard for his movie project. He said that if he were to star in a movie, it would be a culmination of both these movies.

He said that he had been talking to a filmmaker to make this movie and although he did not name names, Ed is pretty sure that he wants to produce the music for the film as well.

He added that he would cast all unknowns to star in the movie pretty much like he got a random high school teenager who looked like him in his Castle on the Hill music video.

He specified that the movie would be a low-budget, indie, British-made film. We will have to wait and find out if Ed’s project ever comes to fruition.

