Posted: Mar 8 2017, 12:38pm CST

 

Bad Boys 3 Loses Director Joe Carnahan
Bad Boys 3 loses its director over unconfirmed reasons which is expected to set back the project

Will Smith and Marin Lawrence have delivered two popular and loved Bad Boys movie. The movie’ third installment has been in development with the title,  Bad Boys for Life.

Both the main actors have confirmed that they will be reprising their roles Mike Lowery and Marcus Bennett, two cops who employ eccentric methods to catch the bad guys and they almost always save the day while dealing with their personal lives. One thing is for sure, that they have each other’s back.

One of the boys however, just left the project and it is not great news. Writer and director Joe Carnahan has reportedly left the project, according to Variety.

Initial reports suggest that the director whose script has been confirmed for the movie came across scheduling difficulties which ultimately made him leave the project.

The movie was previously moved from August to November, 2018 release date. The other rumor is that the director left because of dreaded “creative differences.”

Although he would not be the first director to come across this difficulty, Carnahan is the one who wrote the script for the movie and he was the perfect man to deliver it on the camera. If he has had creative differences with the production, it will be difficult to gain another director for the project.

The first two parts which were directed by Michael Bay seems to be in trouble as the production will suffer with Carnahan’s departure. The director has projects lined up other than the Bad Boys franchise. He has been working on TV shows such as The Blacklist and Katherine Hiegl's State of Affairs.

He is also actively developing an English-language remake of Indonesian action movie The Raid and wrote the script for the recently wrapped remake of Death Wish, which was directed by Eli Roth and stars Bruce Willis.

