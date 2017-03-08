2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R was in news from the past many months due to its exquisite design and a number of futuristic features. This is the reason that a number of people were waiting for the car to be unveiled soon in the Geneva Motor Show 2017.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The car was revealed on the first day of Geneva Motor Show 2017 that will be continued till 19th March, 2017. This will be the first ever Type R badged Honda that will be available for sale in the US. Other regions such as Europe and Asia have already seen the Type R version before as well.

This new 2017 Honda Civic Type R is regarded as the most fast and creditable civic ever designed by the company. Thus if you are looking for a Civic that has all the perfection that you look in the Honda, then this is the right car to choose from.

"The fastest, most powerful Honda ever sold in America, the Type R caps off the incredible success story of our 10th generation Civic lineup," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president & general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

"We're happy to inform our U.S. enthusiasts that the long wait for the forbidden fruit of Honda Type R performance is nearly over!"

The base engine that will be used in the model will be 2.0 liter iVTEC DI TURBO. It will have the ability to produce 306bhp of horsepower. The torque produced by the car will be 295 lb-ft.

The car has been given a number of major Chassis and suspension upgrades that has made it a performance model with a lot of high expectations in the category.

The car will be available for sale from April his year. The asking base price of the new 2017 Honda Civic Type R in the US will be set to be around $30,000. The addition or subtraction of some exclusive features would mean that the price can go up or down.

2017 Honda Civic Type R car will make its very official and exclusive US debut at the New York Auto Show that will be held in April. 2017 Honda Civic Type R will debut in US on April 12, 2017.