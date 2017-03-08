Geneva Motor Show 2017: Honda NeuV Concept Makes European Debut

Geneva Motor show has become the host of a lot of new cars and concepts this year. This is the reason that there are so many companies who have chosen this platform to showcase their new products and the new concepts too.

The European debut for the Honda NeuV concept was done at the Geneva Motor Show as well. It is an electric battery car concept.

According to Honda, it has a new col feature that is regarded as “Emotion Engine”. This engine will be able to learn new things and preferences from driver and will be able to incorporate into the future.

The car is a pure electric concept which means that it will be a zero emission car. The Honda NeuV concept is named from the words New Electric Urban Vehicle. It was designs to be a car that will be widely used and won’t sit idle for long.

The electric car is based on a concept of finally beneficial ownership model. It will help customers in automated ride sharing, earning money also when the car is not in use by the owner.

Along with that they will be able to share it as well then they won’t use it. Other than that it will also have the ability to sell energy back to the grid if the car will sit idle for long. This means that no resources will be wasted and the opportunity to earn money will always be there for the customer too.

The car will be Abe to detect emotion from car preferences and will be able to mold its system according to it. The Honda NeuV concept is supposed to have a full touch screen pane that will provide both the passenger and driver to use it.