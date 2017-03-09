Italdesign and Airbus Unveil Pop.Up Ground and Air Concept Vehicle in Geneva

The new concept made by ItalDesign and Airbus was just shared with us at the Geneva Motor show. The concept is used to define the new definition of urban utility and mobility without any hustle.

The concept that is introduced by ItalDesign and Airbus will look into a platform that will have a capsule which will have the ability to either connect to ground or to air in order to provide mobility to passengers. The mobility will then be transformed into transportation mode.

The concept will follow an artificial Intelligence platform that will help in managing the trips that will be offered to passengers at various destinations. The passengers will also be offered a number of transportation. The passengers will be able to order to transportation with simple app that will be linked to the system.

The transportation system will be multi modal so they will have access to all sorts of functions and preferences too. The passengers will also be able to relax and enjoy the journey through the self-auto pilot system that will be offered in these vehicles while they will be in air.

This will be a ride sharing system that will focus on air transportation and ground mobility too. The capsule that will be used in the system will be made of high tech carbon fiber and will be 2.6 meters long and 1.4 meters high. It will be 1.5 meters wide and will feature a carbon fiver chassis. It will be a battery powered transportation system.

According to Aitbus, Pop.Up System consists of a three layers concept:

an Artificial Intelligence platform that, based on its user knowledge, manages the travel complexity offering alternative usage scenarios and assuring a seamless travel experience;



a vehicle shaped as a passenger capsule designed to be coupled with two different and independent electric propelled modules (the ground module and the air module). Other public means of transportation (e.g. trains or hyperloops) could also integrate the Pop.Up capsule;



an interface module that dialogues with users in a fully virtual environment.

Airbus is the active partner in the domain. The company has been trying from the past few years to introduce a number of individual and shared basis transportation systems that will be available for flight.

“Adding the third dimension to seamless multi-modal transportation networks will without a doubt improve the way we live and how we get from A to B,” said Mathias Thomsen, General Manager for Urban Air Mobility at Airbus, on the occasion of the unveil.

“Successfully designing and implementing solutions that will work both in the air and on the ground requires a joint reflection on the part of both aerospace and automotive sectors, alongside collaboration with local government bodies for infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. Italdesign, with its long track record of exceptional vehicle design was an exciting partner for Airbus for this unique concept project.”

“Italdesign is a service company, created to provide services and mobility solutions to interested parties worldwide. It is deeply rooted in our DNA to search for future state-of-the-art solutions,” said Italdesign CEO Jörg Astalosch.

“Today, automobiles are part of a much wider eco-system: if you want to design the urban vehicle of the future, the traditional car cannot alone be the solution for megacities, you also have to think about sustainable and intelligent infrastructure, apps, integration, power systems, urban planning, social aspects, and so on.”

“In the next years ground transportation will move to the next level and from being shared, connected and autonomous it will also go multimodal and moving into the third dimension” continued Astalosch.

“We found in Airbus, the leader in aerospace, the perfect partner who shares this modern vision for the future of megacities to develop a sustainable multi-modal vision of megacity transportation,” he concluded.