3 Future Smartphone Trends to Look out For

Smartphones have come a long way in both design and technology since the first handsets arrived on shelves just over a decade ago.

The unrelenting pace of innovation and consumer’s hunger for even faster, thinner and better devices means that change is constant when it comes to mobile phones. If current trends are anything to go by then the smartphones of the future will be even more personal devices involved in every aspect our lives. The team over at Mobiles Phone Direct have pulled together what they think will be the top 3 trends that we will start to see in Smartphones in the coming years:

1. Flexible Designs

A good bet for a future trend that is likely to come to smartphones is that of flexible designs. Companies that make products that contain screens such as TVs are already experimenting with flexible screens while smartphones that can be worn on the wrist have been designed as concepts. Flexible frames and screens can be reshaped according to the user’s needs and would mean that users have a device with improved portability and versatility in its uses.

Concepts of flexible smartphones show that the devices can be worn around the wrist, used as a fitness tracker, a screen for watching videos or even as a GPS-enable belt clip when hiking. There is a probability that in future our mobile phone will feature flexible smartphones from every smartphone maker you can think of. There has been a lot of research and development carried out in this field that it should soon be a reality.

2. Holographic Capabilities

One of the biggest trends in technology right now is virtual reality, with smartphone makers such as Samsung even developing VR headsets that work with mobile phones to access VR content. Likewise, Microsoft is working on a similar concept but one that employs augmented reality with its Hololens headset. The capabilities of Virtual Reality today show that it may not be such a huge leap to having our smartphones projecting live images of our loved ones as we talk to them. In consumer product such as Hololens, the technology is already there, and it will surely make it onto our phones in the near future.

3. Remote Control for the Internet of Things

Another current major technological trend is the so called Internet of Things, or IOT, and this refers to the connectivity of everyday products such as washing machines, kettles, and much more. Currently there are several separate companies working on a variety of devices to control different aspects of the home such as our heating, lighting, and the like. Most of these connected devices are controlled through the smartphone via an app and as more of our utilities become connected, our smartphones will be the hub through which everything is controlled and managed.

From getting the clothes washing done to checking whether the lights are off or the alarm is on while you’re out, such a role will make future mobile phones the remote control for the internet of things as everything in our lives becomes more connected.

The three trends above look likely to eventually be found on smartphones in the near future given the way current features and popular concepts are going. In fact, technology moves so fast these days that some may even be skipped as better ideas surface, only time can tell if we will eventually hold such cool concepts in the palm of our hands.