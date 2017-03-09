Porsche Eyes Hybrid 911 and All-electric Macan SUV

Sports car makers have taken to using hybrid systems in their high-end cars and the use of these hybrid systems isn't for efficiency alone, the hybrid electric propulsion systems help performance. Porsche is one of the most iconic makers of sports cars an Porsche's sales chief recently stated that the company was looking at hybrid 911s and a full-electric Macan SUV.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Porsche is already working on a fully electric car called the Mission E and that ride is expected to land in 2020. "We have other ideas beyond the Mission E," sales chief Detlev von Platen told Reuters at the Geneva auto show. The Macan, one of Porsche's top selling models, "is of course a model line that we can imagine [for electrification]," he said.

Porsche is part of VW and is the VW group's second most profitable line. VW wants 30 new all-electric vehicles by 2025, a massive shift after it was caught cheating on diesel emissions in the US. The all-electric Macan could help VW to reach its goal. Hybrid drivetrains could come to the Boxster and Cayman as well according to Von Platen.

Porsche offers hybrid Cayenne and Panamera vehicles already. The hybrid version of the Panamera is the most powerful version Porsche offers. Oddly, Porsche doesn't want its brand to grow too much, it wants to remain exclusive, but increasing demand poses a challenge to that.

"This [increasing demand] will be a consequence of our (expanding) product portfolio," von Platen said.

"We are happy to grow and we want to grow but only on a very strong basis. The brand must remain exclusive."