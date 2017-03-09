This Ancient Fish Evolved in China Prior to Age of Fish

New research study discovered an ancient fish with unique teeth and scales. The fish came from Kuanti Formation in southern China and evolved before the Age of Fish.

Don't Miss: MWC 2017 Highlights

The study published in the journal PLOS One, on March 8, 2017 by Brian Choo from Flinders University, Australia, and colleagues at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, China.

The Age of Fish belongs to the Devonian Period, from 419.2 to 358.9 million years ago. The name is so, because the period has a variety, and surplus of fish, especially jawed fish compared to preceding Silurian Period (443.7 -- 419.2 million years ago).

Till now, the fossil of Silurian as jawed was based on the remains, making our understanding limited about the early evolution of fish. The new discovery of fish from Kuanti Formation of Yunnan, southwestern China helped scientists understand several other fish species. The fish sediments formed after Silurian, around 423 million years before.

Choo, the researcher and colleagues explained species of Kuanti fish, Sparalepistingi, that shows the second Silurian fish on the basis of individual fragments, and the fish is bony. The new species has Guiyu and Psarolepis, and also has spine bearing pectoral and pelvic girdles, which were earlier linked to only armored placoderm fish.

On the other hand Sparalepis and its family show the ancient radiation of stem-sarcopterygians, also known as earliest cousin of today’s lungfish, coelacanths and tetrapods.

But, due to unique scales, Sparalepis is different from its ancient family. The scales of the fish are very tall, narrow and thick with an interlocking mechanism on its front, inside and outside the surface.

The Squamations are like walls developing a genus, Sparalepis, that’s a blend of a ancient Persian and Greek that means shield scale. The discovery shows that during Devonian period the regions of discovery were the center of jawed vertebrates. The research suggests that Age of Fish appeared during the time of Southern China’s Silurian.