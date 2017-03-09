 
 

Janelle Monae Is Not Playing Domino In Deadpool 2

Janelle Monae is not going to be playing the role of Domino in Deadpool despite rumor that the movie was pursuing the singer turned actress for the role

Janelle Monae was a force to be reckoned with on the silver screen last year. She starred in two Oscar contender movies, Moonlight and Hidden Fugures.

She dominated every frame she was in and she did not shy away from advocating Black Lives Matter movement on every forum she could find. She then went on to slay every red carpet she walked on and caught the eyes of the world for her acting talent.

For those of you who don’t know, Janelle is a singer before she started acting. Her 2013 album The Electric Lady was a huge success and fans are begging Janelle to finish and release her next music album titled Metropolis.

As Janelle is reportedly working on her album, she was rumored (The Hashtag Show) to be approached by Deadpool 2 to star as Domino.

The black and white dressed character which Janelle would have played perfectly, the singer turned actor is not going to be playing the role. The confirmation was not made by Monae but the co-writer Rhett Reese as he shot down a speculating source on Twitter.

While fans believe that Janelle would have been perfect for the role, it looks like she would not be playing the role at all. The role was also rumored to have been offered to Oscar nominated actress and Scandal star, Kerry Washington and no confirmations have been made on that front as well.

Other actresses who have been rumored to be considered for the role include; Lizzy Caplan, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Sofia Boutella, Stephanie Sigman and Sylvia Hoeks.

Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hidlebrand and Gina Carrano served as great female characters in the first installment and we can only hope that the sequel will serve up more awesome characters.

