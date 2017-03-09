Stephen Hawking Thinks Advanced Technology May Destroy Us All

The super-genius physicist, Stephen Hawking has sounded the alarm regarding future innovation in matters of technology. He is worried regarding the scope of mankind’s futuristic trends.

From climate change to massive extinction, he sees one culprit behind all the problems the world is facing: cutting-edge technology. While he is not denying the great possibilities opened up thanks to this genie in a bottle, it also has some pretty nasty side effects.

Hawking told in an interview to The Times, since the dawn of civilization, the aggressive drive has had a function. It was used to protect the individual from assault by foreign entities. That is the precise reason why it is written in our genetic code and also imprinted in our brain circuitry.

However, notes Hawking, now the latest technology has become so destructive and powerful that this apparently useful drive may prove to be detrimental in the end. The scenario is such that nuclear or biological warfare stares us right in the face.

Thus we need to control this instinct via our logical and rational faculties. Hawking does hold one last hope for humanity though provided we use the power of caring cooperation instead of rabid competition.

Hawking hinted at using some unconventional means of controlling this tendency to kill, maim and cripple each other. He was indirectly referring to a dire need for world government.

Yet come to think of it, world government has its own issues. Hawking is himself quite cognizant of the pitfalls of world government. It may become dictatorial and totalitarian in nature. This conjures up nightmarish dystopian visions of Orwell’s novel 1984.

Hawking said that while all this sounds rather dismal, it did carry a silver lining. His optimism undergoes an upsurge as he has faith in mankind’s ingenuity to find solutions to certain intractable problems which it currently faces.

Stephen Hawking also said that despite his disease which has left him almost totally paralyzed, he is happy with his lot and in fact looking forward to the future with great glee and satisfaction.

Hawking has not let his handicap get in the way of traveling here and there and meeting many dignitaries of the global village. Hawking expressed his undying optimism by saying that indeed it was a wonderful time to be alive and breathing. Just to gaze upon what mankind has accomplished so far is breathtaking and a source of infinite excitement and joy.