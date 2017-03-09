Uber Self-driving Cars Returning to California for Testing

Uber was testing its autonomous technology a few months back in the state of California. However the state revoked the order for testing and Uber had to stop it due to a number to legal clauses.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

It was seen that Uber was not able to show all the legal requirements that were needed to be done but the ride sharing company made sure that this time they have everything on the file. All the legal matters were settled and the company is all set to resume its testing in the future.

The company was forced to leave San Francisco while they were perusing the autonomous testing, according to NBC News. The company has gone through all the paper work and have gotten all the things under control thus there so no reason that they will have to wait any more according to Californian law.

Uber has faced a lot of problems, through in the past on the certain choice made in the case of autonomous ride sharing process.

This is the reason that Uber boss is of the notion that they will now have the help of somebody from the leadership in order to make sure that everything goes according to the criteria in the planning.

Uber’s different motives and plans have been challenged a number of times in courts. This is the reason that the company has been caught pretty badly at times fighting the lawsuits.

This has resulted a lot of times in decreased productivity and loss of great revenue. This is the right time that they have legal help and somebody from the leadership on their side so that the company gets to straighten the things out even before they get out of hand.