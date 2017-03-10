 
 

Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan Pregnant With Second Child

Posted: Mar 10 2017, 4:25am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Mark Zuckerberg&#039;s Wife Priscilla Chan Pregnant with Second Child
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Read Zuckerberg's announcement below.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said that he and wife Priscilla Chan were expecting another baby girl. Their first child, Max, was born in late 2015.

Don't Miss: Enter the I4U News NES Classic Giveaway!

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said that when he found out his wife was pregnant, he hoped it would be a girl. His announcement came with an ode to all the women to influence both Chan and him.

"We are all better people because of the the strong women in our lives -- sisters, mothers and friends. We can't wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman," he wrote.

Zuckerberg has said in the past that he's still unsure of how to handle raising a child in the internet age.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

2 hours ago

Google Updates G Suite with Team Drives and More

Google Updates G Suite with Team Drives and More

2 hours ago

Facebook launches Messenger Day

Facebook launches Messenger Day

4 hours ago

Fake Nnews: British Newspapers want Google, Facebook Probed

Fake Nnews: British Newspapers want Google, Facebook Probed

1 hour ago

Apple Signs Deal to Use 100% Renewable Energy for Manufacturing in Japan

Apple Signs Deal to Use 100% Renewable Energy for Manufacturing in Japan

1 hour ago

Lost Chandrayaan-1 Spacecraft found Orbiting Moon

Lost Chandrayaan-1 Spacecraft found Orbiting Moon

3 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Europa Clipper Mission to explore Jupiter&#039;s Moon

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission to explore Jupiter's Moon

4 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

4 hours ago

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

7 hours ago

New Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Unveiled in Geneva Motor Show 2017

New Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Unveiled in Geneva Motor Show 2017

7 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Renault Zoe E-Sport Concept Unveiled

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Renault Zoe E-Sport Concept Unveiled

8 hours ago

Didi Opens Self-Driving Car Lab With Jeep Hacker Charlie Miller Near Apple in California

Didi Opens Self-Driving Car Lab With Jeep Hacker Charlie Miller Near Apple in California

8 hours ago

Uber Self-driving Cars Returning to California for Testing

Uber Self-driving Cars Returning to California for Testing

8 hours ago

Ostriches Existed in India 25,000 Years Ago, Study Finds

Ostriches Existed in India 25,000 Years Ago, Study Finds

14 hours ago, 3:04pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now




Technology News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

2 hours ago

Google Updates G Suite with Team Drives and More

Google Updates G Suite with Team Drives and More

2 hours ago

Facebook launches Messenger Day

Facebook launches Messenger Day

4 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Fake Nnews: British Newspapers want Google, Facebook Probed

Fake Nnews: British Newspapers want Google, Facebook Probed

1 hour ago

Apple Signs Deal to Use 100% Renewable Energy for Manufacturing in Japan

Apple Signs Deal to Use 100% Renewable Energy for Manufacturing in Japan

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook