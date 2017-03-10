Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan Pregnant With Second Child

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said that he and wife Priscilla Chan were expecting another baby girl. Their first child, Max, was born in late 2015.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg said that when he found out his wife was pregnant, he hoped it would be a girl. His announcement came with an ode to all the women to influence both Chan and him.

"We are all better people because of the the strong women in our lives -- sisters, mothers and friends. We can't wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman," he wrote.

Zuckerberg has said in the past that he's still unsure of how to handle raising a child in the internet age.