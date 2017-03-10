OLED TVs for 2017

LG C6 Curved OLED 4K HDR Smart TV- 55-inch

Among the OLED offerings from LG, the least expensive (notice I don't call it cheap) OLED that LG has in it's line up right now is the C6 Curved OLED 4K HDR smart TV with a 55-inch screen. That TV sells for $1999.99 (see why I don't call it cheap). This OLED TV has a 54.6-inch diagonal screen and a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, that makes it a 4K UHD 2160p TV.

Connectivity options are a bit underwhelming with only three HDMI ports. That means you can get your cable/satellite box, a Blu-ray player, and one game console connected. I would have wanted more HDMI ports so you can at last connect another game console and a Roku to the set as well. Other connectivity options include three USB ports, RF input, composite input, component input, Ethernet, optical audio, WiFi, and a RS232C mini jack.

The TV runs WebOS 3.0 and has 4.0 channel sound integrated. Other features include OLED HDR with Dolby Vision, Perfect Black Panel, Cinematic Color, Ultra Luminance, 4K upscaler, and Pixel Dimming tech. The TV also has a remote with voice recognition. This TV is a 3D set and comes with two pairs of glasses. The C6 also comes in a 65-inch version for $3,499.99.

LG B6 Curved OLD 4K HDR Smart TV- 55-inch

At the same $1999.99 price point as the C6 Curved OLED set, you can pick up the B6 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV. The difference between these two TVs is the screen. The C6 is curved and as near as I can tell the B6 is flat. There is no real benefit to a curved screen so get whichever one you like the looks of. The thing that would push me to the B6 flat OLED TV over the C6 Curved OLED TV is that the B6 gets one extra HDMI port for a total of four. I still think at this price point you need at least five HDMI ports. This TV doesn't support 3D content and doesn't ship with glasses, if you want 3D support definitely go with the C6. A 65-inch version sells for $3,499.99.

LG E6 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV- 55-inch

The next step up the price scale for LG OLED TVs is the E6 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV with a 55-inch screen that sells for $2,799.99. This TV appears to have a flat screen and includes four HDMI ports. It runs webOS like the two less expensive OLED TVs we already talked about.

Native resolution is 3840 x 2160 making it a 4K UHD 2160p set. It has three USB ports, one RF input, one composite input, component input, Ethernet, optical audio, and a RS232C input. It has 2.2 channel sound compared to the 4.0 channel the first two OLED TVs offered. The TV does support 3D and comes with two sets of glasses. It sounds almost identical and you might be wondering where the $800 price difference comes in. The main difference between the E6 OLED TV and the other two on the list is the LG Picture-on-Glass feature. This tech applies the OLED module directly to the glass back panel for a slimmer profile. A 65-inch E6 is offered for $3,999.99.

LG C7 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV- 55-inch

The next step up the model ladder is the C7 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV with a 55-inch screen selling or $3,499.99. This TV has four HDMI ports, webOS smart functions, Dolby Vision, and the Magic Remote. Key upgrades that the C7 brings to the table that the other TVs thus far have not supported are Dolby Atmos and Active HDR. the TV also adds LG's Cinematic Color on Perfect Black feature. That latter feature aims to deliver nights skies on screen that are as dark as an actual night sky. The pixels are able to turn on and off individually for infinite contrast.

The Dolby Vision tech promises a cinema quality viewing experience in the home and works with the Active HDR tech. Dolby Atmos technology improves surround sound making it more like an advanced sound system at the theater. Dolby Atmos creates sound that seems to come from everywhere. This TV also gets WebOS 3.5 for an operating system. The set also promises better color accuracy, wider viewing angles, billon rich color tech, and Pixel Level Dimming. The TV also supports Hi-Fi audio. The TV has a very thin blade-like profile. A 65-inch version is offered for $4,999.99.

LG E7 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV- 55-inch

LG's E7 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV has a 55-inch screen and sells for $4,499.99. This TV has picture-on-glass, cinematic color, perfect black, active HDR with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and runs webOS 3.5. You get four HDMI ports and other than being a bit thinner overall, I see little difference between the E7 and C7 TVs. If there is a big difference for the price, LG certainly doesn't make it clear what that difference is. The E7 65-inch sells for $5,999.99.