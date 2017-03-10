Researchers Find Gene That Cause Sudden Death in Young People

In another turn of events a research coalition containing researchers from Canada, South Africa and Italy have identified the gene responsible for the baffling phenomenon of sudden death.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The death occurs in young people and athletes. According to the scientists the gene is called CDH2, and mutations in this gene are responsible for causing arrhythmogenic right ventricle cardiomyopathy (ARVC) or in simpler terms cardiac arrest.

The coalition took 15 years to recognize the CDH2 gene which can lead to unexpected death. The new discovery, published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Genetics, can pave the way for preventive and counter measures in people with a risk of certain cardiac arrest.

According to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, more than 40,000 individuals die suddenly from cardiac arrest on an annual basis. Similarly only less than 1 in 10 people survive from a cardiac arrest.

The gene CDH2 produces a protein called Cadherin 2 or N-Cadherin which is necessary for normal adhesion between cardiac cells. When this protein is absent it can lead to defects in cardiac pathology.

Another study further validated the claims by proving the absence of CDH2 in mice can lead to the formation of malignant ventricular arrhythmias which then leads to sudden death.

By identifying mutations in this gene scientists can detect the genetic predisposition of people at risk and warn unsuspecting people in time.

The identification process would only take a few weeks and then the individuals could be subjected to preventive strategies to reduce the number of sudden deaths.