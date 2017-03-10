 
 

Researchers Find Gene That Cause Sudden Death In Young People

Posted: Mar 10 2017, 9:21am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Researchers Find Gene That Cause Sudden Death in Young People
Getty Images
 

Gene CDH2 is responsible for the sudden death of young people

In another turn of events a research coalition containing researchers from Canada, South Africa and Italy have identified the gene responsible for the baffling phenomenon of sudden death.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The death occurs in young people and athletes. According to the scientists the gene is called CDH2, and mutations in this gene are responsible for causing arrhythmogenic right ventricle cardiomyopathy (ARVC) or in simpler terms cardiac arrest.

The coalition took 15 years to recognize the CDH2 gene which can lead to unexpected death. The new discovery, published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Genetics, can pave the way for preventive and counter measures in people with a risk of certain cardiac arrest.

According to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, more than 40,000 individuals die suddenly from cardiac arrest on an annual basis. Similarly only less than 1 in 10 people survive from a cardiac arrest. 

The gene CDH2 produces a protein called Cadherin 2 or N-Cadherin which is necessary for normal adhesion between cardiac cells. When this protein is absent it can lead to defects in cardiac pathology.

Another study further validated the claims by proving the absence of CDH2 in mice can lead to the formation of malignant ventricular arrhythmias which then leads to sudden death.

By identifying mutations in this gene scientists can detect the genetic predisposition of people at risk and warn unsuspecting people in time.

The identification process would only take a few weeks and then the individuals could be subjected to preventive strategies to reduce the number of sudden deaths. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Fully Synthetic Yeast Genome Design is Completed

Fully Synthetic Yeast Genome Design is Completed

2 hours ago

Lost Chandrayaan-1 Spacecraft found Orbiting Moon

Lost Chandrayaan-1 Spacecraft found Orbiting Moon

7 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Europa Clipper Mission to explore Jupiter&#039;s Moon

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission to explore Jupiter's Moon

8 hours ago

Ostriches Existed in India 25,000 Years Ago, Study Finds

Ostriches Existed in India 25,000 Years Ago, Study Finds

18 hours ago, 3:04pm CST

Wikileaks offers tech firms CIA files

Wikileaks offers tech firms CIA files

2 hours ago

OLED TVs for 2017

OLED TVs for 2017

2 hours ago

Mark Zuckerberg&#039;s Wife Priscilla Chan Pregnant with Second Child

Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan Pregnant with Second Child

4 hours ago

Fake Nnews: British Newspapers want Google, Facebook Probed

Fake Nnews: British Newspapers want Google, Facebook Probed

4 hours ago

Apple Signs Deal to Use 100% Renewable Energy for Manufacturing in Japan

Apple Signs Deal to Use 100% Renewable Energy for Manufacturing in Japan

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

6 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

6 hours ago

Google Updates G Suite with Team Drives and More

Google Updates G Suite with Team Drives and More

6 hours ago

Facebook launches Messenger Day

Facebook launches Messenger Day

8 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

NES Classic in Stock Updates: Amazon Prime Now and BrickSeek Relaunch

8 hours ago

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

11 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Fully Synthetic Yeast Genome Design is Completed

Fully Synthetic Yeast Genome Design is Completed

2 hours ago

Lost Chandrayaan-1 Spacecraft found Orbiting Moon

Lost Chandrayaan-1 Spacecraft found Orbiting Moon

7 hours ago

NASA&#039;s Europa Clipper Mission to explore Jupiter&#039;s Moon

NASA's Europa Clipper Mission to explore Jupiter's Moon

8 hours ago

Ostriches Existed in India 25,000 Years Ago, Study Finds

Ostriches Existed in India 25,000 Years Ago, Study Finds

18 hours ago, 3:04pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Fully Synthetic Yeast Genome Design is Completed

Fully Synthetic Yeast Genome Design is Completed

2 hours ago

Wikileaks offers tech firms CIA files

Wikileaks offers tech firms CIA files

2 hours ago

OLED TVs for 2017

OLED TVs for 2017

2 hours ago

Mark Zuckerberg&#039;s Wife Priscilla Chan Pregnant with Second Child

Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan Pregnant with Second Child

4 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook