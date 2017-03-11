Geneva Motor Show 2017: The New Porsche Models

A number of brand new and updated car models introduced at Geneva Motor Show 2017. This year's show started on March 9th and it will end on March 19th. Porsche took this platform with all the valor and made sure that company showcase the best cars in the show. There are a number of cars that are unveiled this year at the Geneva Motor Show 2017 by Porsche.

Here’s the list of all the cars and their details which are released by the company at the 87th Geneva Motor Show.

Porsche 911 GT3

The Porsche 911 GT3 is one of the highlights of the Geneva Motor Show. Porsche 911 GT3 is going to be a car that have performance of a sports car. It has been made light weight that will make the driving experience better than ever.

It will come with a 4.0 liter engine with an output of 500bhp. The combined fuel consumption of Porsche 911 GT3 is said to be 12.7liters/km. The CO2 emissions of the car are found to be around 288-290g/km. It is pretty much the same as of the 911GT3 Cup racing car.

It has gotten a redesigned chassis and rear axle steering which has made the driving experience more dynamic than ever before. It will also help the engine to convert power more efficiently. It has been developed on racing technology which makes it a road legal sports car.

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo





Panamera Sport Turismo is another highlight of the year presented by the company in the show. Porsche has beautifully extended the Panamera family with the addition of the Panamera Sport Turismo. Five versions of Panamera are on display at the Geneva Motor Show 2017, making it an ideal choice for people preferring different types of drives and also different types of engines.

The variants that are included in the Panamera line up are Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4D Diesel, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera Turbo. This line-up is originally based on the successful sports Saloon that was introduced by Porsche. This new version is again a great example of comfortable drive and luxury, both in the single package.

The Panamera Sport Turismo has a combined fuel consumption of 9.5liter/100km. The CO2 emissions are found to be 217-215g/km. It will have an output of 55bhp. Panamera Sport Turismo is the most versatile model of the lineup.

It has a large tailgate with low loading edge. The best thing about Panamera Sport Turismo is that it has increased luggage compartment volume. It offers seating arrange of 4+1. The new Panamera is the epitome of every day usage and luxury along with flexibility, all in the same place.

“For Porsche, the Panamera Sport Turismo is a step forwards into a new segment, but retains all of those values and attributes that are characteristic of Porsche”, says Michael Mauer, Director of Style Porsche.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid





A hybrid Panamera also made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. The hybrid cars are in demand these days and most of the auto-makers are making sure that Hybrid models get a good representation in their line-ups. This is the reason that we got to see the new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid at this year's show.

For the first time, Porsche launch a plug-in hybrid model as the flagship of a model line. It has a powerful four-liter V8 engine which is taken from Panamera Turbo. This engine is paired with an electric motor, resulting in 500 kW/680 hp of system power.

Fuel consumption is found to be 2.9liters/100km and electric energy consumption is found to be 16.2kWh/100km. CO2 emissions are found to be 66g/km. Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has a torque of 850Nm. It has a top speed of 310km/h. it has the ability to go from 0-100 km/h in mere 3.4 seconds which is a great feat to achieve.

This boost strategy has been adapted from 918 Spyder Sports car. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the flagship car that feature the importance of electomobility to Porsche.