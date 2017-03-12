Microsoft updates Cortana app for iPhone

US tech giant Microsoft has updated its digital assistant Cortana app for iPhone with a redesigned user interface and new enhancements that offer an improved experience for the Siri competitor.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Cortana helps you with tasks like sending emails, scheduling events and searching your devices, Cloud or the web.

"It is certainly nice to see that Microsoft has not totally lost faith in Cortana on iOS and Android. But it is hard to imagine the new update really having much of an effect on Cortana's overall popularity," DigitalTrends.com reported on Saturday.

The new updates in version 2.0.0 include -- enhanced user experience, redesigned calling, texting, reminders, immersive full-page answers, faster page transitions and improved app responsiveness.

The company is also working on a new version of its Surface Pro tablet which is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2017.