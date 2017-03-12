 
 

Microsoft Updates Cortana App For IPhone

Posted: Mar 12 2017, 9:41am CDT | by , Updated: Mar 12 2017, 9:46am CDT, in News | Technology News

 

Microsoft updates Cortana app for iPhone
 

US tech giant Microsoft has updated its digital assistant Cortana app for iPhone with a redesigned user interface and new enhancements that offer an improved experience for the Siri competitor.

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

Cortana helps you with tasks like sending emails, scheduling events and searching your devices, Cloud or the web.

"It is certainly nice to see that Microsoft has not totally lost faith in Cortana on iOS and Android. But it is hard to imagine the new update really having much of an effect on Cortana's overall popularity," DigitalTrends.com reported on Saturday.

The new updates in version 2.0.0 include -- enhanced user experience, redesigned calling, texting, reminders, immersive full-page answers, faster page transitions and improved app responsiveness. 

The company is also working on a new version of its Surface Pro tablet which is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2017.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

9-15 Percent of Twitter Accounts are Bots: Study

9-15 Percent of Twitter Accounts are Bots: Study

7 hours ago

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

20 hours ago, 1:26pm CST

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

22 hours ago, 11:38am CST

Wikileaks offers tech firms CIA files

Wikileaks offers tech firms CIA files

2 days ago, 6:36am CST

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

1 hour ago

US military Nude Photo Sharing Scandal Widens

US military Nude Photo Sharing Scandal Widens

3 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

4 hours ago

Russia Cyber Attackers may target UK Elections, warn Spies

Russia Cyber Attackers may target UK Elections, warn Spies

7 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

7 hours ago

New Zealand Glaciers are Melting Away

New Zealand Glaciers are Melting Away

18 hours ago, 3:34pm CST

Geneva Motor Show 2017: The New Porsche Models

Geneva Motor Show 2017: The New Porsche Models

20 hours ago, 1:41pm CST

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

20 hours ago, 1:39pm CST

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

20 hours ago, 1:38pm CST

NASA Completes Successful Parachute Test for Orion Spacecraft

NASA Completes Successful Parachute Test for Orion Spacecraft

21 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet All The BMW Models

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet All The BMW Models

21 hours ago, 12:15pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now




Technology News

9-15 Percent of Twitter Accounts are Bots: Study

9-15 Percent of Twitter Accounts are Bots: Study

7 hours ago

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

20 hours ago, 1:26pm CST

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

22 hours ago, 11:38am CST

Wikileaks offers tech firms CIA files

Wikileaks offers tech firms CIA files

2 days ago, 6:36am CST

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

1 hour ago

US military Nude Photo Sharing Scandal Widens

US military Nude Photo Sharing Scandal Widens

3 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

4 hours ago

9-15 Percent of Twitter Accounts are Bots: Study

9-15 Percent of Twitter Accounts are Bots: Study

7 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook