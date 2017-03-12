 
 

Oculus Now Lets You Share VR Experiences On Facebook

Posted: Mar 12 2017, 11:43am CDT

 

In a bid to increase the visibility of virtual reality (VR) content, Oculus, in a new update to its Gear VR platform, now allows users to share live virtual moments with friends and family directly on Facebook.

The feature is currently available to users with a Gear outside the US, and coming soon to everyone with the latest version of Android on their Samsung phone in the coming weeks.

Just select the "Livestream to Facebook" button from the universal menu when you are in VR, and you will instantly start streaming live to friends on Facebook.

"We are also excited to announce that Oculus Voice is rolling out to English speakers on both Rift and Gear VR today (Saturday). This feature lets you perform voice searches from Oculus Home to intuitively navigate games, apps, and experiences," Oculus said in a blog post. 

The company also announced Oculus Events, which makes it easier to find friends and jump into an experience together in VR. 

Users can find highlighted events showcased in Oculus Home and can check out a full roster of Oculus Events in the dedicated Events tab. 

