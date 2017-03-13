 
 

Massive Statue Of Ancient Egyptian Ruler Discovered In A Muddy Pit

Posted: Mar 13 2017, 12:32am CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Ruler Discovered in a Muddy Pit
Excavation workers uncover the torso of what’s likely a statue of Ramses II. Credit: IBRAHIM RAMADAN
 

Archeologists find the remains of one of the most poweful rulers of ancient world in Egytain slum

A massive 3,000-year-old statue has been discovered in the murky groundwater of an Egyptian slum. The colossal statue is possibly of pharaoh Ramses II – one of history’s most powerful rulers – and is uncovered by a team of German-Egyptian archeologists. 

Don't Miss: Today's Electronics Bargains at Woot.com

The statue is around 30 feet tall and remained buried deep inside a Cairo pit for thousands of years before being discovered by researchers in recent excavation work at the site. A bulldozer was used to pull the giant pieces of the sculpture from the muddy pit.

“We found the bust of the statue and the lower part of the head and now we removed the head and we found the crown and the right ear and a fragment of the right eye.” Khaled al-Anani, Egypt's antiquities minister said in a statement.

The team of archeologists began excavating the site in 2012 but the first glimpses of the statue came on Tuesday when workers spotted the lower part of the sculpture’s face. 

Archeologists are hailing the discovery of ancient statue in Cairo suburbs as significant and surprising and believe that the place likely contains many more antiques. 

“It was in an area that was almost completely investigated. The team had found basalt bases in the dilapidated courtyard, but nothing more substantial. "We thought [the pit] would be empty without any features... so that was a great surprise.” Dietrich Raue from the University of Leipzig, who led the German archeologists team involved in the excavation, told CNN.

Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great, ruled ancient Egypt from 1279 to 1213 BCE. He was one of the most famous rulers of the history who led many military campaigns and expanded the Egyptian empire as far as Syria and Sudan. 

The statue was found near the ruins of Ramses II's temple in the ancient city of Heliopolis. The city was destroyed in the Greco-Roman period and antiquities were looted from the site.

Despite the fact that the statue was discovered near Ramses II's temple, its identity is still unconfirmed. Once confirmed, the statue will be displayed at Grand Egyptian Museum, which is scheduled to open in 2018.

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Fast Radio Burst Might Come from Alien Spaceships, Researchers Suggest

Fast Radio Bursts Might Come from Alien Spaceships, Scientists Suggest

12 hours ago, 12:20pm CDT

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

15 hours ago, 9:03am CDT

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

17 hours ago, 6:38am CDT

New Zealand Glaciers are Melting Away

New Zealand Glaciers are Melting Away

1 day ago, 3:34pm CST

What We Need To Know About Apple iPhone 8

What We Need To Know About Apple iPhone 8

11 hours ago, 1:13pm CDT

Oculus now lets you share VR Experiences on Facebook

Oculus now lets you share VR Experiences on Facebook

12 hours ago, 11:43am CDT

Everything We Need To Know About Samsung Galaxy S8

Everything We Need To Know About Samsung Galaxy S8

13 hours ago, 10:50am CDT

Microsoft updates Cortana app for iPhone

Microsoft updates Cortana app for iPhone

14 hours ago, 9:41am CDT

US military Nude Photo Sharing Scandal Widens

US military Nude Photo Sharing Scandal Widens

16 hours ago, 7:40am CDT

9-15 Percent of Twitter Accounts are Bots: Study

9-15 Percent of Twitter Accounts are Bots: Study

20 hours ago, 3:34am CDT

Russia Cyber Attackers may target UK Elections, warn Spies

Russia Cyber Attackers may target UK Elections, warn Spies

21 hours ago, 3:29am CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

21 hours ago, 3:13am CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: The New Porsche Models

Geneva Motor Show 2017: The New Porsche Models

1 day ago, 1:41pm CST

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

1 day ago, 1:39pm CST

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

Material Research: New Materials with Stunning Capabilities

1 day ago, 1:38pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch on Sale at GameStop for an April Delivery

Nintendo Switch In Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Fast Radio Burst Might Come from Alien Spaceships, Researchers Suggest

Fast Radio Bursts Might Come from Alien Spaceships, Scientists Suggest

12 hours ago, 12:20pm CDT

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

Gluten-Free Diet Linked to Higher Risk of Diabetes

15 hours ago, 9:03am CDT

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

17 hours ago, 6:38am CDT

New Zealand Glaciers are Melting Away

New Zealand Glaciers are Melting Away

1 day ago, 3:34pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

What We Need To Know About Apple iPhone 8

What We Need To Know About Apple iPhone 8

11 hours ago, 1:13pm CDT

Fast Radio Burst Might Come from Alien Spaceships, Researchers Suggest

Fast Radio Bursts Might Come from Alien Spaceships, Scientists Suggest

12 hours ago, 12:20pm CDT

Oculus now lets you share VR Experiences on Facebook

Oculus now lets you share VR Experiences on Facebook

12 hours ago, 11:43am CDT

Everything We Need To Know About Samsung Galaxy S8

Everything We Need To Know About Samsung Galaxy S8

13 hours ago, 10:50am CDT

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook