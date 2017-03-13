Massive Statue of Ancient Egyptian Ruler Discovered in a Muddy Pit

A massive 3,000-year-old statue has been discovered in the murky groundwater of an Egyptian slum. The colossal statue is possibly of pharaoh Ramses II – one of history’s most powerful rulers – and is uncovered by a team of German-Egyptian archeologists.

The statue is around 30 feet tall and remained buried deep inside a Cairo pit for thousands of years before being discovered by researchers in recent excavation work at the site. A bulldozer was used to pull the giant pieces of the sculpture from the muddy pit.

“We found the bust of the statue and the lower part of the head and now we removed the head and we found the crown and the right ear and a fragment of the right eye.” Khaled al-Anani, Egypt's antiquities minister said in a statement.

The team of archeologists began excavating the site in 2012 but the first glimpses of the statue came on Tuesday when workers spotted the lower part of the sculpture’s face.

Archeologists are hailing the discovery of ancient statue in Cairo suburbs as significant and surprising and believe that the place likely contains many more antiques.

“It was in an area that was almost completely investigated. The team had found basalt bases in the dilapidated courtyard, but nothing more substantial. "We thought [the pit] would be empty without any features... so that was a great surprise.” Dietrich Raue from the University of Leipzig, who led the German archeologists team involved in the excavation, told CNN.

Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great, ruled ancient Egypt from 1279 to 1213 BCE. He was one of the most famous rulers of the history who led many military campaigns and expanded the Egyptian empire as far as Syria and Sudan.

The statue was found near the ruins of Ramses II's temple in the ancient city of Heliopolis. The city was destroyed in the Greco-Roman period and antiquities were looted from the site.

Despite the fact that the statue was discovered near Ramses II's temple, its identity is still unconfirmed. Once confirmed, the statue will be displayed at Grand Egyptian Museum, which is scheduled to open in 2018.