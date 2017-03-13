Google Doodle Celebrates Holi 2017 Festival

Google on Monday celebrated with a special animated Doodle showing a 'flash mob' spraying a young onlooker with vibrant colours.

Don't Miss: Find a Nintendo Switch in stock online

The new Goodle (Google + Doodle) opens in a stark grey and suddenly a 'flash mob' rushes in from the left, colouring almost all the letters in different colours - and even one bewildered young onlooker in the right corner.

As the laughing, singing, dancing with drums 'flash mob' departs in a multicoloured hue, the puzzled youngster notices the last letter of the logo is left uncoloured.

With a grin and a wink, the youngster gets into action, whips out a fistful of colour and splashes onto the last letter - before disappearing from the scene.

The final Goole is multi-colored in different shades, just like the spirit of the festival of colours being celebrated in India today.

Previously, Holi special Googles had adorned the search engine's logo in 2001, 2010, 2011, 2015, and 2016.

Holi, the most popular public festival, is being celebrated in India on March 12-13 this year on the full moon day of the Fagun month in the Hindu calendar.

The celebrations started on the night of March 12 (Sunday) by lighting the traditional Holi bonfire after dusk to mark Holika Dahan, behind a legend in Hindu mythology.

The following day, March 13 (Monday) the country bathes in a riot of colours when people cutting across casts, community, economic or social barriers indulge in celebrations.