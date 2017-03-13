 
 

Blueberry Juice Improves Brain Function In Older People

Posted: Mar 13 2017, 9:31am CDT | by

 

  • Drinking Concentrated Blueberry Juice Helps Sharpen Cognition in Older People
 

Apparently, consuming concentrated blueberry juice helps sharpen brain function in the senescent, according to new research.

By drinking concentrated blueberry juice, older people stand to improve their brain function, according to a study conducted by the University of Exeter.. The study involved 65-77 year old people who drank the concoction on a daily basis. They showed a marked sharpness in their brain function.

Also the flow of blood to their brains increased and their cognitive function became better than it was in previous times. Even memory was enhanced among these subjects.

Blueberries are packed with nutrients especially flavenoids. These have antioxidant properties and fight inflammation in the body and mind as well. 

Normally, cognitive function tends to undergo decline in function as people get on in years. Yet cognitive decline may be staved off by a diet rich in plant-based foods.

Only four months of being on a diet that includes 30ml of concentrated blueberry juice each day tends to improve blood flow to the brain and makes the brain more active as well.

Also one’s memory bank is widened thanks to this salubrious diet for the brain. Both before and after the study, the subjects were administered cognitive tests while MRI scans were also taken of their brains. 

Those who took the blueberry concentrate tended to be better off cognitively than the placebo group which didn’t consume it. Those who consumed five portions of fruits and vegetables were excluded from the study from the outset.

So any good changes that occurred were probably due to the blueberry concentrate rather than some external cause. The chances of contracting dementia later on in life is reduced by eating a plant-based diet.

One of the major reasons for this is the flavenoids found in plants. They keep the brain young and functioning in tiptop condition.  

The findings of this study got published in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism.

