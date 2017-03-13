Brain Activity Continues Even After Death

The most recent study on the liveliness of the brain shows that the human brain may continue to function in dead people. The heart stops beating but the brain still has some embers of activity left behind in it.

One of the patients that died and had brain activity tested showed that the brain was active for a full 10 minutes which is indeed a lot of time given such a sensitive thing as the brain.

The sort of brain activity after death was similar in nature to the brain activity found in people who have entered deep sleep. The study was published in a journal. This shows us that the brain is a pretty complex thing and its activity has more dimensions to it than was previously thought to be the case.

A study on rats whose heads had been removed showed that brain activity persists for a full minute after death. However in people it seems that the brain continues in its generation of certain type of waves long after the organism has ceased to exist.

Four terminally ill patients who had been taken off life support machines were studied as a part of the research work, according to TechTimes.

Further studies on the matter will reveal even more information regarding this mystery. The exact definition of death will have to undergo a change if this study is anything to go by.

Also it seems that the point where life becomes death is not as abrupt or final as has been supposed up until now. The patient whose brain continued to show activity for a full 10 minutes had a surge of delta waves that refused to die down.

Death remains a mystery yet some parts of it, especially the ones connected to consciousness, have had light shed on them thanks to this study by University of Western Ontario scientists. The study got published in the Canadian Journal of Neurological Sciences.