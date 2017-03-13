This New Material Helps Store Data With Light

Physicists from Russia along with European scientists have made quasi-particles named excitons. These are subject to human manipulation and can store information at normal room temperature. They are a hybrid of electrons and photons.

The study of the material which displays these properties was published in a journal. The class of materials is metallic and organic in its nature. The science of quasi-particles deals with a combo of optics and electronics to make this scheme of storing information via light possible.

A demonstration of excitons at their best can only take place at cryogenic levels of low temperature. The quasi-particles were manipulated with femtoseconds of sensitivity on the time-scale. Metal organic frameworks of MOFs are synthetic materials that have layers to them.

In between the layers there exist van der Waals force. A liquid is pumped between this space. When this assumes crystalline form, two kinds of excitons exist in it: intralayer and interlayer ones. After a certain period of time, both undergo decay. However, while they exist, they can have mobility in their designated space.

While intralayer excitons can be used in LEDs and lasers, interlayer excitons may be used in the recording of vital information. Both types though are ideal for visual storage. This is indeed a new type of method of storing data and it can have “on” and “off” states in the crystal form.

Opticals signals can take on the age-old binary zero and one digits that computers are so famous for. Excitons normally occur in dielectric and semiconductor crystals. MOF crystals combine organic and inorganic materials in their context.

The results of this study got published in the journal Advanced Materials.