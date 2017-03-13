 
 

This New Material Helps Store Data With Light

Posted: Mar 13 2017, 1:33pm CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

This New Material Helps Store Data With Light
The way of how the light with different wavelengths influences on a MOF crystal: different types of excitons are showed in red and blue (left). Image of crystals (right). Credit: ITMO University
  • New Material allows Data Storage via Light
 

A novel material has been constructed from scratch which allows data storage to take place via the powers of light energy.

Physicists from Russia along with European scientists have made quasi-particles named excitons. These are subject to human manipulation and can store information at normal room temperature. They are a hybrid of electrons and photons.

Don't Miss: Win a Free Nintendo NES Classic in our Giveaway

The study of the material which displays these properties was published in a journal. The class of materials is metallic and organic in its nature. The science of quasi-particles deals with a combo of optics and electronics to make this scheme of storing information via light possible.  

A demonstration of excitons at their best can only take place at cryogenic levels of low temperature. The quasi-particles were manipulated with femtoseconds of sensitivity on the time-scale. Metal organic frameworks  of MOFs are synthetic materials that have layers to them.

In between the layers there exist van der Waals force. A liquid is pumped between this space. When this assumes crystalline form, two kinds of excitons exist in it: intralayer and interlayer ones. After a certain period of time, both undergo decay. However, while they exist, they can have mobility in their designated space. 

While intralayer excitons can be used in LEDs and lasers, interlayer excitons may be used in the recording of vital information. Both types though are ideal for visual storage. This is indeed a new type of method of storing data and it can have “on” and “off” states in the crystal form.

Opticals signals can take on the age-old binary zero and one digits that computers are so famous for. Excitons normally occur in dielectric and semiconductor crystals. MOF crystals combine organic and inorganic materials in their context. 

The results of this study got published in the journal Advanced Materials.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

World&#039;s Strongest Material Braeön is a Thin Polymer Ribbon

World's Strongest Material Braeön is a Thin Polymer Ribbon

1 hour ago

Brain Activity can Continue After Death

Brain Activity can Continue After Death

2 hours ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

3 hours ago

Brain Activity Continues Even After Death

Brain Activity Continues Even After Death

3 hours ago

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

37 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

1 hour ago

Blueberry Juice Improves Brain Function in Older People

Blueberry Juice Improves Brain Function in Older People

4 hours ago

2017 Geneva Motor Show Best Cars

2017 Geneva Motor Show Best Cars

4 hours ago

Take a Tour of International Space Station in Virtual Reality with Mission:ISS

Take a Tour of International Space Station in Virtual Reality with Mission:ISS

5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

6 hours ago

NES Classic Stock Updates: Dry Inventory Cause Reseller Prices to Surge

NES Classic Stock Updates: Dry Inventory Cause Reseller Prices to Surge

6 hours ago

Facebook&#039;s biggest business-to-business Campaign Coming

Facebook's biggest business-to-business Campaign Coming

7 hours ago

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic

7 hours ago

Pre-installed Malware Steal Data from Smartphones

Pre-installed Malware Steal Data from Smartphones

7 hours ago

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

7 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

World&#039;s Strongest Material Braeön is a Thin Polymer Ribbon

World's Strongest Material Braeön is a Thin Polymer Ribbon

1 hour ago

Brain Activity can Continue After Death

Brain Activity can Continue After Death

2 hours ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

3 hours ago

Brain Activity Continues Even After Death

Brain Activity Continues Even After Death

3 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

Tag Heuer Connected 2 Event: Live Coverage, Updates and All Details

37 minutes ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Strongest Material Braeön is a Thin Polymer Ribbon

World's Strongest Material Braeön is a Thin Polymer Ribbon

1 hour ago

Brain Activity can Continue After Death

Brain Activity can Continue After Death

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook