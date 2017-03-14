LG's Coolest OLED TVs For 2017

If you are in the market for a new TV and you want to go straight to the OLED realm, LG is the company you want to look at. While many OLED lines start at well over the $2,000 range, LG has two entry level versions that start at under $2,000. That price is right in line with some of the mid to high-end LED TVs that other makers offer. That makes these LG entry-level OLED sets at $1999.99 quite appealing to folks wanting the improved colors, deeper blacks, and brightness that OLED offers.

These entry level models lack the slick thin form factor of some of the high-end OLED TVs and forgo a few of the high-end features like Dolby Atmos, but they are still very appealing. The curved OLED at the starting price even has 3D glasses included and 3D content support integrated. If your budget runs higher than the $1999.99 entry price, LG still has TVs for you in its OLED range, check them out below.

LG C6 Curved OLED 4K HDR Smart TV- 55-inch

This OLED TV has a 54.6-inch diagonal screen and a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, that makes it a 4K UHD 2160p TV. It sells for $1999.99. Connectivity options are a bit underwhelming with only three HDMI ports. Other connectivity options include three USB ports, RF input, composite input, component input, Ethernet, optical audio, WiFi, and a RS232C mini jack.

The TV runs WebOS 3.0 and has 4.0 channel sound integrated. Other features include OLED HDR with Dolby Vision, Perfect Black Panel, Cinematic Color, Ultra Luminance, 4K upscaler, and Pixel Dimming tech. The TV also has a remote with voice recognition. This TV is a 3D set and comes with two pairs of glasses. The C6 also comes in a 65-inch version for $3,499.99.

LG B6 Curved OLD 4K HDR Smart TV- 55-inch

At the same $1999.99 price point as the C6 Curved OLED set, you can pick up the B6 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV. The difference between these two TVs is the screen. The C6 is curved and as near as I can tell the B6 is flat. There is no real benefit to a curved screen so get whichever one you like the looks of. The thing that would push me to the B6 flat OLED TV over the C6 Curved OLED TV is that the B6 gets one extra HDMI port for a total of four. This TV doesn't support 3D content and doesn't ship with glasses, if you want 3D support definitely go with the C6. A 65-inch version sells for $3,499.99.

LG E6 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV- 55-inch

The next step up the price scale for LG OLED TVs is the E6 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV with a 55-inch screen that sells for $2,799.99. This TV appears to have a flat screen and includes four HDMI ports. It runs webOS like the two less expensive OLED TVs we already talked about.

Native resolution is 3840 x 2160 making it a 4K UHD 2160p set. It has three USB ports, one RF input, one composite input, component input, Ethernet, optical audio, and a RS232C input. It has 2.2 channel sound compared to the 4.0 channel the first two OLED TVs offered. The TV does support 3D and comes with two sets of glasses. It sounds almost identical and you might be wondering where the $800 price difference comes in. The main difference between the E6 OLED TV and the other two on the list is the LG Picture-on-Glass feature. This tech applies the OLED module directly to the glass back panel for a slimmer profile. A 65-inch E6 is offered for $3,999.99.

LG C7 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV- 55-inch

The next step up the model ladder is the C7 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV with a 55-inch screen selling or $3,499.99. This TV has four HDMI ports, webOS smart functions, Dolby Vision, and the Magic Remote. Key upgrades that the C7 brings to the table that the other TVs thus far have not supported are Dolby Atmos and Active HDR. the TV also adds LG's Cinematic Color on Perfect Black feature. That latter feature aims to deliver nights skies on screen that are as dark as an actual night sky. The pixels are able to turn on and off individually for infinite contrast.

The Dolby Vision tech promises a cinema quality viewing experience in the home and works with the Active HDR tech. Dolby Atmos technology improves surround sound making it more like an advanced sound system at the theater. Dolby Atmos creates sound that seems to come from everywhere. This TV also gets WebOS 3.5 for an operating system. The set also promises better color accuracy, wider viewing angles, billon rich color tech, and Pixel Level Dimming. The TV also supports Hi-Fi audio. The TV has a very thin blade-like profile. A 65-inch version is offered for $4,999.99.

LG E7 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV- 55-inch

LG's E7 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV has a 55-inch screen and sells for $4,499.99. This TV has picture-on-glass, cinematic color, perfect black, active HDR with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and runs webOS 3.5. You get four HDMI ports and other than being a bit thinner overall, I see little difference between the E7 and C7 TVs. If there is a big difference for the price, LG certainly doesn't make it clear what that difference is. The E7 65-inch sells for $5,999.99.

LG Signature OLED TV 4K HDR smart TV 65-inch (OLED65G6P)

The First TV in the LG signature line of OLED TVs is the OLED65G6P ringing in at $5999.99, it is also available in a 77-inch screen size. Th siTV features the picture-on-glass that the other series offers. One major change is that all the electronics required for the TV to work are placed into the base of the TV allowing the screen to be incredibly thin.

The Sound Bar Stand also has audio inside it proming flawless sound and always directs the sound out the front no matter if the TV is wall mounted or table mounted. Self-lighting pixels give ultimate image quality. Native resolution is 3840 x 2160 and the TV is a 4K UHD unit. It has four HDMI ports, 3 USB, one RF, composite component, Ethernet and optical output. That sound bar is a 4.2-channel system. OLED HDR with Dolby Vision tech is integrated along with perfect black, cinematic color,and a 4K upscaler. This is a smart TV with webOS 3.0 and it does support 3D tech with two pairs of glasses included.

LG Signature OLED TV 4K HDR Smart TV G (OLED65G7P)

The next rung up the ladder for the signature series is the OLED65G7P TV selling for $6999.99. The main difference between this TV and the first Signature set on the list is the inclusion of Dolby Atmos tech and active HDR. It has the same connectivity, resolution, and connectivity options as the previous unit. This Tv does run WebOs 3.5 for its smart functions. It also has LG's Billion Rich colors capability.

LG Signature OLED TV W 4K HDR Smart TV (OLED65W7P)

The final new model on the LG offerings for 2017, at least for now, is the OLED65WP selling for $7999.99. This TV has all the features of the OLED65G7P we just talked about and the big upgrade there is that the base with the audio and AV hardware to make the screen work is wirelessly. That means if you wall mount this TV all you have hanging on the wall is a very thin screen that looks like a work of art. It has Active HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos tech. That wireless hardware section can be wall mounted as well.

LG has more OLED TVs than Panasonic and Sony combined, but the other brands have some unique offerings. You can check out Sony and Panasonic's OLED offerings here.