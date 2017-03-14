 
 

American Cars Unveiled At The Geneva Motor Show 2017

Posted: Mar 14 2017, 1:42pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017
Ford Fiesta Credit: Geneva International Motor Show Official Swiss Website
  • Geneva Motor Show 2017: What Models American Car Makers Unveiled
 

All the details on American cars presented in the show

Geneva Motor Show is in full swing these days and have revealed a number of cars from all around the world. Companies from America, Europe and Asia came to the event to showcase their latest products and concepts. At this occasion, the American car makers managed to make an impression by introducing new cars too.
Here is all the detail about all new American cars that were presented in 87th Geneva Motor Show.

Ford Fiesta

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online


The new Ford Fiesta is here to impress everyone. The small sized but family friendly car is laced with latest technology and finest machinery. The car will showcase the latest driver’s assistance features that will make driving pretty easy for the owner. Other than that it has latest connectivity technology that makes driver connected to the world from inside his cabin too. The Ford Fiesta will come with a turbo charged 1.5 liter engine with 3 cylinders.

The output produced by this engine will be 200bhp which is pretty decent for a small sized car. The car will have an ability to go from 0-100kph in mere 6.7 seconds which again is really impressive. It is a five door car with manual transmission. It will be offered in front wheel drive with 6 gear transmission. The CO2 emission for car was found to be 102g/km.

Ford Fiesta ST


The next generation Ford Fiesta ST was also introduced in Geneva Motor Show this year. The company has introduced this small sized family car with everything that is swoon worthy. From its vibrant electric blue color to its technology, everything seems perfect.

It will feature company’s new driver’s assistance technology and will also have great connectivity technology as well. The Ford Fiesta ST will have a 3 cylinder, 1.5 liter 200 bhp engine that is bound to make some great experiences happen for owners. The car will have the ability to go from 0-100kph in 6.7 seconds only.

Lamborghini LP610 Huracan by DMC

This year DMC collaborated with the luxury sports car maker to formulate the Lamborghini LP610 Huracan. The car has been given a latest and improved aerodynamics package.

The package includes a big wing, front lip, side skirts, and rear diffuser. The best part is that all of these are made of carbon fiber which will keep the weight of car in balance.

The Lamborghini LP610 Huracan will be offered in rear wheel drive with an option of 10 cylinder petrol engine. It will have an automatic transmission with seven gears.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

2017 Geneva Motor Show Best Cars

All the Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

4 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: New Concept Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: New Concept Cars

6 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

1 day ago, 12:07pm CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: The New Porsche Models

Geneva Motor Show 2017: The New Porsche Models

2 days ago, 1:41pm CST

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

53 seconds ago

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

1 minute ago

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

7 minutes ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

44 minutes ago

Electric Shocks to the Brain can Boost Working Memory

Electric Shocks to the Brain can Boost Working Memory

48 minutes ago

Star Discovered in Closest Known Orbit Around a Black Hole

Star Discovered in Closest Known Orbit Around a Black Hole

50 minutes ago

SpaceX Will Face These 5 Problems to Colonize Mars

SpaceX Will Face These 5 Problems to Colonize Mars

2 hours ago

Brain Scans Can Detect Criminals

Brain Scans Can Detect Criminals

3 hours ago

SpaceX Delays Falcon 9 Launch due to High Winds

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Grounded due to High Winds

3 hours ago

Oceans are Warming 13 Percent Faster than Previously Thought

Oceans are Warming 13 Percent Faster than Previously Thought

4 hours ago

Fast Radio Bursts and More Evidences of Alien Life

Fast Radio Bursts and More Evidences of Alien Life

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Cars & Vehicles

2017 Geneva Motor Show Best Cars

All the Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

4 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: New Concept Cars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: New Concept Cars

6 hours ago

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

Geneva Motor Show 2017: Meet The New Hypercars

1 day ago, 12:07pm CDT

Geneva Motor Show 2017: The New Porsche Models

Geneva Motor Show 2017: The New Porsche Models

2 days ago, 1:41pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

52 seconds ago

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

1 minute ago

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

7 minutes ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

44 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook