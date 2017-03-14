 
 

TV And Other Electronic Devices Put Children At Risk Of Diabetes

Posted: Mar 14 2017, 1:52pm CDT | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

TV and Other Electronic Devices Put Children at Risk of Diabetes
Getty Images
  • Diabetes Risk Increases for Children who Spend More Than 3 Hours a Day in Front of TV or Computer
 

The use of electronic devices for three or more hours per day may put kids at risk of contracting diabetes.

Those children and juveniles who spend in excess of three hours with their eyes glued to the computer screen or television may be setting themselves up for diabetes. Their levels of adipose tissue and insulin increased considerably over the long haul and it was all down to extended screen time.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The study regarding this was published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood. Among the diabetes markers that showed a sharp increase were blood fat and glucose levels not to mention hypertensive symptoms and insulin resistance signs. 

4495 children were tested in the course of the study. Those of the children who reported more time spent in front of the television screen or computer monitor were more prone to diabetes.

A drastic reduction in screen time may be the ideal remedy for this SNAFU. The incidence of type 2 diabetes in children from various ethnic backgrounds will be slashed thanks to decreased screen time.

While these research findings hold great importance for future directions, more studies still need to be carried out to corroborate the results. 

The thing is that childhood patterns of unhealthy and slovenly behavior may get passed on to another stage when the children become adults. By that time, they are independent and less likely to change their habits which have become ingrained.

The research is helpful since it points to the deleterious effects of screen time on children’s diabetes risk. Earlier on, this was only known to be so in adults.

Type 2 diabetes has increased by 35% in the past half a decade or so. By the year 2020, five million people will have the debilitating disease. Boys were more prone to watch television and use computers than girls thereby increasing their risk for contracting diabetes. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

8 minutes ago

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

12 minutes ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

54 minutes ago

Electric Shocks to the Brain can Boost Working Memory

Electric Shocks to the Brain can Boost Working Memory

58 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

7 minutes ago

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

10 minutes ago

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

11 minutes ago

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

17 minutes ago

Star Discovered in Closest Known Orbit Around a Black Hole

Star Discovered in Closest Known Orbit Around a Black Hole

1 hour ago

SpaceX Will Face These 5 Problems to Colonize Mars

SpaceX Will Face These 5 Problems to Colonize Mars

2 hours ago

Brain Scans Can Detect Criminals

Brain Scans Can Detect Criminals

3 hours ago

SpaceX Delays Falcon 9 Launch due to High Winds

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Grounded due to High Winds

3 hours ago

Oceans are Warming 13 Percent Faster than Previously Thought

Oceans are Warming 13 Percent Faster than Previously Thought

5 hours ago

2017 Geneva Motor Show Best Cars

All the Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

5 hours ago

Fast Radio Bursts and More Evidences of Alien Life

Fast Radio Bursts and More Evidences of Alien Life

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Latest Science News

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

8 minutes ago

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

12 minutes ago

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

54 minutes ago

Electric Shocks to the Brain can Boost Working Memory

Electric Shocks to the Brain can Boost Working Memory

58 minutes ago

More Latest Science News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

7 minutes ago

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

8 minutes ago

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

10 minutes ago

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

11 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook