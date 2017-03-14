TV and Other Electronic Devices Put Children at Risk of Diabetes

Those children and juveniles who spend in excess of three hours with their eyes glued to the computer screen or television may be setting themselves up for diabetes. Their levels of adipose tissue and insulin increased considerably over the long haul and it was all down to extended screen time.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The study regarding this was published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood. Among the diabetes markers that showed a sharp increase were blood fat and glucose levels not to mention hypertensive symptoms and insulin resistance signs.

4495 children were tested in the course of the study. Those of the children who reported more time spent in front of the television screen or computer monitor were more prone to diabetes.

A drastic reduction in screen time may be the ideal remedy for this SNAFU. The incidence of type 2 diabetes in children from various ethnic backgrounds will be slashed thanks to decreased screen time.

While these research findings hold great importance for future directions, more studies still need to be carried out to corroborate the results.

The thing is that childhood patterns of unhealthy and slovenly behavior may get passed on to another stage when the children become adults. By that time, they are independent and less likely to change their habits which have become ingrained.

The research is helpful since it points to the deleterious effects of screen time on children’s diabetes risk. Earlier on, this was only known to be so in adults.

Type 2 diabetes has increased by 35% in the past half a decade or so. By the year 2020, five million people will have the debilitating disease. Boys were more prone to watch television and use computers than girls thereby increasing their risk for contracting diabetes.