Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

Tesla is all set to expand its line up with the inclusion of two new models in near future. The much awaited and already famous Model 3 is due to arrive sometime in the next year. Other than that, a new crossover will be making its way in the lineup as well.

The new compact crossover is said to make the lineup of Tesla stronger than ever. AutoCar reported that this rumored Model Y will be an affordable model like that of upcoming Model 3. This is the reason that its chances of getting famous will also be much higher than other models of Tesla.

Most of the people can now afford a Tesla model which is the reason that the brand has a reach for a specific group of people. With the introduction of Mold 3, the company wanted to change this trend. Now it looks that with the advent of this Model Y, the company is off to meet new horizons too.

The upcoming Model 3 will be priced somewhere near $37,000 while on the other hand the Y model might be a little expansive. Well this can be expected from the Model Y as it will be a compact crossover model. We are looking towards an addition of a few thousand dollars to Model 3’s price.

Tesla’s upcoming model can turn into the number one crossover seller too. Around 7 million crossovers were sold all over the US last year that can become a fate of Model Y if it gets famous. Thus there are high chances for Tesla to gain success in the department and thus the company is working to achieve it too.