Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

The Enclave model was first introduced in the year 2007 by Buick. The company has given it a number of upgrades since its release. However simply updating any model do not help a company for a long time. Thus it is the right time that we are going to see a new model of car in the form of 2018 Buick Enclave.

The luxury crossover SUV is going to come in the market with new look and a number of new specs as well. A new model is needed by the company to expand the legacy of Enclave. For this reason, 2018 Buick Enclave will debut in the New York Auto Show 2017.

Buick recently released a teaser image of the 2018 Buick Enclave. The new car will have somewhat similar features to that of the Chevy 2018 Traverse. It has grown bigger and better in all the ways possible.

The 2018 Buick Enclave will use the same platform that is used in Traverse. The platform is the FWD-based C1XX platform that is famous as well. Enclave will be a mid-sized vehicle.

The car will be an all-wheel drive crossover. It will have a 3.6 liter V6 engine which will have the ability to produce 305bhp power. Other than that, 2018 Buick Enclave will have a 2.0 liter LTG turbo four cylinder engine as well in order to make the car more efficient.

The vehicle will go on sale in the United States by the end of year 2017. The 2018 Buick Enclave will be developed with Traverse at the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant.