 
 

Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught On Video

Posted: Mar 14 2017, 10:40pm CDT | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught on Video
Credit: Electrek
  • Tesla Model 3 Prototype caught on video months before release
 

The famous upcoming car looks nothing but impressive!

The ultimately famous Tesla Model 3 is in development these days. In a matter of few months, Model 3 will arrive at dealership. A new spy video captured prototype of the upcoming Tesla Model 3 in traffic.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The prototype looked pretty similar to that which was introduced in the year 2016 for the very first time. Tesla is making sure that the assembly of this model will start as soon as possible. The company is looking to start the production in June this year.

The Model 3 shown in the video is seen driving on the road in slow speed. This new video clip show the car going aorund an office park which is near the headquarters of SpaceX and Tesla.

The company has already started developing Model 3 pre-production units from February 20th this year. Thus we can assume that the spied vehicle is one of the pre-production units that have been assembled by the company.

According to Electrek, more than 400,000 reservations of Model 3 cars have already being made. This is the reason that Tesla will have to start production of Model 3 by July in order to deliver first orders soon.

If Tesla will start production any time in July, it will be able to start delivery of pre-booked cars by the end of current year or at least by the start of next year. Tesla Model 3 starting price is expected to be $35,000 for base model.

A version with Ludicrous Mode will be faster. Other than that, features such as optional sun roof will be available too. Tesla will have to work hard in order to bring this affordable EV soon in market.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

22 minutes ago

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

49 minutes ago

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

7 hours ago, 3:01pm CDT

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

8 hours ago, 1:42pm CDT

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

Diabetes Research: The Latest Discoveries and Treatments

8 hours ago, 1:57pm CDT

TV and Other Electronic Devices Put Children at Risk of Diabetes

TV and Other Electronic Devices Put Children at Risk of Diabetes

8 hours ago, 1:52pm CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

8 hours ago, 1:44pm CDT

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

Gene Research: The Latest News and Discoveries

8 hours ago, 1:43pm CDT

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

Tag Heuer Modular 45 Smartwatch Takes Modularity to a New Level

8 hours ago, 1:41pm CDT

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

New Gene Tech Developed to Curb Chronic Pain

8 hours ago, 1:40pm CDT

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 Event: Live Blog Updates and Live Video Stream

9 hours ago, 1:35pm CDT

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

Brain Research: New Discoveries and Experiments

9 hours ago, 12:58pm CDT

Electric Shocks to the Brain can Boost Working Memory

Electric Shocks to the Brain can Boost Working Memory

9 hours ago, 12:53pm CDT

Star Discovered in Closest Known Orbit Around a Black Hole

Star Discovered in Closest Known Orbit Around a Black Hole

9 hours ago, 12:52pm CDT

SpaceX Will Face These 5 Problems to Colonize Mars

SpaceX Will Face These 5 Problems to Colonize Mars

11 hours ago, 11:02am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Switch available on Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Spain

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Cars & Vehicles

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

22 minutes ago

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

49 minutes ago

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

7 hours ago, 3:01pm CDT

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

American Cars Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017

8 hours ago, 1:42pm CDT

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories




Latest News

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

Buick Enclave 2018 Teased Before 2017 New York Auto Show Debut

22 minutes ago

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

Tesla Model Y Revealed Ahead of Launch in 2018

49 minutes ago

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

7 hours ago, 3:01pm CDT

How Pervasive will Automation be in the Future of Finance?

How Pervasive will Automation be in the Future of Finance?

8 hours ago, 1:57pm CDT

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook