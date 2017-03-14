Tesla Model 3 Prototype Caught on Video

The ultimately famous Tesla Model 3 is in development these days. In a matter of few months, Model 3 will arrive at dealership. A new spy video captured prototype of the upcoming Tesla Model 3 in traffic.

The prototype looked pretty similar to that which was introduced in the year 2016 for the very first time. Tesla is making sure that the assembly of this model will start as soon as possible. The company is looking to start the production in June this year.

The Model 3 shown in the video is seen driving on the road in slow speed. This new video clip show the car going aorund an office park which is near the headquarters of SpaceX and Tesla.

The company has already started developing Model 3 pre-production units from February 20th this year. Thus we can assume that the spied vehicle is one of the pre-production units that have been assembled by the company.

According to Electrek, more than 400,000 reservations of Model 3 cars have already being made. This is the reason that Tesla will have to start production of Model 3 by July in order to deliver first orders soon.

If Tesla will start production any time in July, it will be able to start delivery of pre-booked cars by the end of current year or at least by the start of next year. Tesla Model 3 starting price is expected to be $35,000 for base model.

A version with Ludicrous Mode will be faster. Other than that, features such as optional sun roof will be available too. Tesla will have to work hard in order to bring this affordable EV soon in market.