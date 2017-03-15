Sony And Panasonic OLED TVs For 2017 Aim For The High-end

OLED TVs are the best type of TV set to give you the best image quality possible with your favorite shows and movies. OLED technology is able to produce the darkest blacks and brightest colors with fantastic contrast. This all means that your images are less grainy and transitions from shadows to bright areas of the screen are smoother.

The only real downside to OLED TVs is the cost. These TVs typically cost more than TVs with similar features in LED flavors. Two of the biggest companies in the OLED TV market are Sony and Panasonic, both have OLED TVs or have at least announced their OLED TVs for 2017. Check out their available or coming models for 2017 in the list below.

Sony A1E OLED 4K HDR TV

We don't know much about the Sony A1E LED TV jsut yet, but it was seen at CES 2017. One big mysteryis the price, I woudl expect this OLED TV to be very expensive. We do have some details on the TV including that it has audio tech that allows sound to come from the entire screen. As with all OLED TVs, Sony promises excellent contrast and dark blacks. The TV uses the Sony 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme processor and the TV supports HDR. Sony's Triluminos Display tech is integrated. The design of the TV looks like a work of art leaning on a easel.

Panasonic TX-55EZ952B 55-inch THX Certified OLED TV

For 2017 Panasonic is stepping into the OLED TV realm with four different modes. The first of them is the TX-55EZ952B that is THX Certified and has Stucio color HCX2 processor for color accurat.It supports 4K Pro HDR tec and uses Panasonic's OLED Superb Motion Drive system. The internal processor is a quad core unit and it has Panasonic's voice assistant. The TV has four HDMI inputs and three USB inputs. Pricing on the TV is unknown as is the exact launch date.

Panasonic TX-65EZ1002B 65-inch OLED TV

Panasonic also has a TX-65EZ1002B OLED TV that is THX Certified Master OLED display with an absolute black filter. It has Studio Color HCX2 processor and comes with twin terrestrial and satellite tuners. It has all the same connectivity and the main difference between this set and the first Panasonic offering is a larger 65-inch screen.

Panasonic TX-65EZ952B 65-inch OLED TV

So far Panasonic is doing a bad job of actually making it clear what the difference between its OLED models really is. The only difference in specs I see is that the panel on this offering is a THX Certified OLED Display rather than having a THX Master OLED certification.

This list is much shorter for Panasonic and Sony combined than the LG line of OLED TVs for 2017. Sony and Panasonic both seem to be betting on the high-end of the OLED market whereas LG has something for entry, mid, and high-end shoppers.The largest line up of OLED TVs for 2017 comes from LG, you can check out details on LG's OLED line for 2017 here.