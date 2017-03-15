 
 

Sony And Panasonic OLED TVs For 2017 Aim For The High-end

Posted: Mar 15 2017, 6:19am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

2017 OLED TVs from Sony and Panasonic
 

Sony and Panasonic both have TVs launching this year in the OLED market, the big question is will buyers like them

OLED TVs are the best type of TV set to give you the best image quality possible with your favorite shows and movies. OLED technology is able to produce the darkest blacks and brightest colors with fantastic contrast. This all means that your images are less grainy and transitions from shadows to bright areas of the screen are smoother.

Don't Miss: Find a NES Classic in stock online

The only real downside to OLED TVs is the cost. These TVs typically cost more than TVs with similar features in LED flavors. Two of the biggest companies in the OLED TV market are Sony and Panasonic, both have OLED TVs or have at least announced their OLED TVs for 2017. Check out their available or coming models for 2017 in the list below.

Sony A1E OLED 4K HDR TV
We don't know much about the Sony A1E LED TV jsut yet, but it was seen at CES 2017. One big mysteryis the price, I woudl expect this OLED TV to be very expensive. We do have some details on the TV including that it has audio tech that allows sound to come from the entire screen. As with all OLED TVs, Sony promises excellent contrast and dark blacks. The TV uses the Sony 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme processor and the TV supports HDR. Sony's Triluminos Display tech is integrated. The design of the TV looks like a work of art leaning on a easel.

Panasonic TX-55EZ952B 55-inch THX Certified OLED TV
For 2017 Panasonic is stepping into the OLED TV realm with four different modes. The first of them is the TX-55EZ952B that is THX Certified and has Stucio color HCX2 processor for color accurat.It supports 4K Pro HDR tec and uses Panasonic's OLED Superb Motion Drive system. The internal processor is a quad core unit and it has Panasonic's voice assistant. The TV has four HDMI inputs and three USB inputs. Pricing on the TV is unknown as is the exact launch date.

Panasonic TX-65EZ1002B 65-inch OLED TV
Panasonic also has a TX-65EZ1002B OLED TV that is THX Certified Master OLED display with an absolute black filter. It has Studio Color HCX2 processor and comes with twin terrestrial and satellite tuners. It has all the same connectivity and the main difference between this set and the first Panasonic offering is a larger 65-inch screen.

Panasonic TX-65EZ952B 65-inch OLED TV
So far Panasonic is doing a bad job of actually making it clear what the difference between its OLED models really is. The only difference in specs I see is that the panel on this offering is a THX Certified OLED Display rather than having a THX Master OLED certification.

This list is much shorter for Panasonic and Sony combined than the LG line of OLED TVs for 2017. Sony and Panasonic both seem to be betting on the high-end of the OLED market whereas LG has something for entry, mid, and high-end shoppers.The largest line up of OLED TVs for 2017 comes from LG, you can check out details on LG's OLED line for 2017 here.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

LG&#039;s Coolest OLED TVs for 2017

LG's 2017 OLED TV Line Has Something for Everyone

11 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

28 minutes ago

Windows 10 VR headsets

Windows 10 VR Headsets will Take PC Gaming to Another Level in 2017

30 minutes ago

Films that Explore the Dark Side of the Information Age

Films that Explore the Dark Side of the Information Age

2 hours ago

Colonizing Mars

Colonizing Mars

6 minutes ago

400000 Year Old Skull Points to Mystery Neanderthal Ancestor

400000 Year Old Skull Points to Mystery Neanderthal

1 hour ago

Scientists Discover Oldest Plant Fossil on Earth

Scientists Discover Oldest Plant Fossil on Earth

1 hour ago

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

The Best Cars of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show

2 hours ago

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

New Materials Discovered with Amazing Capabilities

2 hours ago

Cyber Attacks on e-wallets on the Rise

Cyber Attacks on e-wallets on the Rise

2 hours ago

2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

The 2017 LG OLED TV Line-Up is Ready for Sony and Panasonic

3 hours ago

Scientists Create Highly Magnetic Material to Improve Computer Technologies

Scientists Create Highly Magnetic Material to Improve Computer Technologies

3 hours ago

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

Facezam App Finds Facebook Profile Based on Photo

4 hours ago

HelperPlace is one efficient converged portal for domestic helpers and employers

HelperPlace is one efficient converged portal for domestic helpers and employers

4 hours ago

First Glow in the Dark Frog Discovered in Argentina

World's First Glow in the Dark Frog Discovered in Argentina

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

Featured News

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

Lamborghini Unveils the Huracan Perfomante at Geneva Motor Show 2017

 
New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

New Nintendo Switch Bundles On Sale With April Delivery at GameStop

NES Classic in Stock only at Amazon Prime Now

NES Classic in Stock Limited to Amazon Prime Now




Technology News

LG&#039;s Coolest OLED TVs for 2017

LG's 2017 OLED TV Line Has Something for Everyone

11 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

28 minutes ago

Windows 10 VR headsets

Windows 10 VR Headsets will Take PC Gaming to Another Level in 2017

30 minutes ago

Films that Explore the Dark Side of the Information Age

Films that Explore the Dark Side of the Information Age

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Colonizing Mars

Colonizing Mars

6 minutes ago

LG&#039;s Coolest OLED TVs for 2017

LG's 2017 OLED TV Line Has Something for Everyone

11 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

Nintendo Switch Stock Updates: Amazon UK, Amazon Prime Now and GameStop are Options

27 minutes ago

Windows 10 VR headsets

Windows 10 VR Headsets will Take PC Gaming to Another Level in 2017

30 minutes ago

More Latest News


Get Nintendo's Most Wanted

Nintendo Switch Giveaway
Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock
Nintendo NES Giveaway
Find a Nintendo NES in Stock

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Trending

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook